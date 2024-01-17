$75B allocated for housing programme to build 1,134 houses

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) has allocated $75 billion in its 2024 budget to continue with its housing programme. This year budget caters for the construction of 1,134 houses.

On Monday, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh presented the 2024 budget of $1.164 trillion in the National Assembly.

The minister highlighted that the housing sector is one of the sectors undergoing “dramatic and rapid transformation.” He noted that since assuming office, the government reduced the housing deficit significantly by providing opportunities for homeownership through the robust Dream Realised housing drive.

Minister Singh said, “This ambitious Manifesto commitment targeted the allocation of fully serviced house lots, the construction of homes across the country and the provision of home grants.”

With regard to house lot allocation, distribution of titles and transports, the minister disclosed that over 30,000 house lots were allocated since August 2020. The government delivered 6,822 land titles and transports since 2020 and will are expected to distribute 5,000 more in 2024.

“We are continuing to build affordable homes to support all income categories…Since assuming office, 1,165 homes were completed and works are ongoing for the construction of 1,134 additional homes,” Minister Singh said.

For low-income earners, 706 homes were completed at areas including Anna Catherina, Edinburg, Great Diamond, Leonora, Lethem, Nappi, Ordnance Fortlands, Prospect, Williamsburg/Hampshire and Yakarinta, and works are in progress for the construction of 487 more homes.

For moderate income earners, 370 houses were completed at Amelia’s Ward, Cummings Lodge and Little Diamond, and works are ongoing for the construction of 222 more homes.

For young professionals, 89 homes were completed, while works are in progress for the construction of 425 additional homes at La Bonne Intention, Little Diamond, Prospect and Providence.

Moreover, under the Lethem Housing Support Initiative, 320 persons prequalified for loans, 100 applications were approved, 12 homes were completed, and 36 homes are currently being constructed.

Minister Singh said, “As housing demands continue to grow, investments for infrastructure development in new and existing housing areas is ongoing.” Those areas includes: Amelia’s Ward, Balthyock, Burma, Charity, De-Endragt, De Kinderen, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Great Diamond, Hope, La Bonne Intention, Leonora, Le Ressouvenir, Lethem, No. 75 and 76 Villages, Palmyra, Peter’s Hall, Shieldstown and Stewartville.

Complementing the house lot allocation and house construction programmes, government has launched additional supportive housing assistance programmes. One such is the steel and cement subsidy programme, which was launched last year. Some 2,266 persons were registered, and 962 vouchers were issued to date to the value of $131.6 million.

“The single-window approval system for building permits is in the final stages of development and will be launched shortly. The Information Technology platform for the system was completed and regulations for the single window are being finalised, following successful enactment of the Planning and Development Single Window System Act in 2023,” Dr. Singh said.

He noted that in 2023, the sum of $52.7 billion was spent for the construction of roads, drains and bridges in the respective housing areas. This year, the sum of $78 billion is allocated to further develop housing infrastructure country wide. The Ministry of Housing and Water is headed by Minister Collin Croal.