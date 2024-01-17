$22.5B for water system improvement

Latest update January 17th, 2024 12:50 AM
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) intends to increase its spending on the water sector this year to improve water quality and supply systems across the country. Last year, $16.8 billion was spent on the water sector, and this year the government has allocated $22.5 billion to further advancements.
On Monday the government’s 2024 budget was presented in the National Assembly by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh.
In 2023, the extension of transmission and distribution networks were completed for unserved areas including Experiment, Kuru Kururu, Mibicuri, No. 63 Village, Paradise, Parika Backdam, Swan, Windsor Castle and Yarrowkabra, to benefit approximately 6,500 residents.
Works are advancing on T&D mains at Annandale Housing Scheme, Cotton Tree, El Dorado, Fellowship, New Amsterdam and Providence to benefit some 72,000 residents.
In 2024, works will advance on the drilling of wells at Bamia, Caledonia, Lima and Onderneeming and commence at Fellowship, Timehri and Vergenoegen.
Moreover, to further improve hinterland water supply systems at areas including Baracara, Kimbia, Santa Cruz, Santa Mission, St. Ignatius, Saxacalli, Orealla, Red Hill, Wakapao, Wax Creek and Wiruni, the sum of $1.5 billion was allocated for this year.
In 2023, a total of 31 new wells were drilled benefiting 8,000 residents, in areas including Capoey, Kaikan and Wauna. Also, works on the upgrade and extension of water supply systems were completed at Kumu, Moco Moco, Mountain Foot, Quiko and Wowetta, while works are progressing at Karaburi and Wallaba.
At the end of 2023, hinterland water coverage stood at 82 % compared to 46 % at the end of 2020.
In 2023, works advanced on the upgrade of 12 existing water treatment plants, which will be completed in 2024. Also, construction commenced on seven new water treatment plants which will be substantially completed in 2024. Additionally, procurement has been launched to construct another five water treatment plants at Adventure, Bath, Leguan, Maria’s Delight and Wakenaam. For these and other interventions aimed at improving water quality, a sum of $14 billion has been budgeted to benefit over 400,000 residents.
Minister Singh said government installed some 64,462 meters across the country since 2020, reducing non-revenue water to 62% at the end of 2023 compared to 69% at the end of 2020. It is anticipated that non-revenue water will be further reduced to 58% by the end of 2024 with the installation of 30,000 additional meters.
