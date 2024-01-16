Slinger FC joins the cast of teams to participate in 2024 Elite League

– Victoria Kings went down to Slingerz 1-0 in GFF Promotional Playoff Eliminator match

Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz Football Club (FC) secured their spot in the upcoming Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Season Six championship by defeating Victoria Kings FC 1-0 in the latest Promotional Playoff Eliminator fixture held at the Ministry of Education ground. The decisive moment came in the 54th minute when Simeon Moore netted a goal, showcasing Slingerz FC’s dominance throughout the match.

In the first half, Slingerz FC controlled the game with an 80% ball possession, facing the challenge of kicking into the wind. Despite numerous attempts at goal, the Slingerz strikers couldn’t breach the Victoria Kings’ net. The wind factor may have influenced the scoring dynamics, resulting in a goalless first half.

The second half witnessed Moore’s brilliance as he broke the deadlock with a superb strike just nine minutes in, giving Slingerz FC a much-needed 1-0 lead. In spite of increased pressure, Victoria Kings failed to find the back of the net. In the end, Slingerz FC ultimately secured a 1-0 victory, earning themselves a spot in the 2024 Elite Clubs list and setting the stage for their pursuit of the Elite League championship title which is scheduled to commence later next month.