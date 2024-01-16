Slinger FC joins the cast of teams to participate in 2024 Elite League

Latest update January 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 16, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz Football Club (FC) secured their spot in the upcoming Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Season Six championship by defeating Victoria Kings FC 1-0 in the latest Promotional Playoff Eliminator fixture held at the Ministry of Education ground. The decisive moment came in the 54th minute when Simeon Moore netted a goal, showcasing Slingerz FC’s dominance throughout the match.
In the first half, Slingerz FC controlled the game with an 80% ball possession, facing the challenge of kicking into the wind. Despite numerous attempts at goal, the Slingerz strikers couldn’t breach the Victoria Kings’ net. The wind factor may have influenced the scoring dynamics, resulting in a goalless first half.
The second half witnessed Moore’s brilliance as he broke the deadlock with a superb strike just nine minutes in, giving Slingerz FC a much-needed 1-0 lead. In spite of increased pressure, Victoria Kings failed to find the back of the net. In the end, Slingerz FC ultimately secured a 1-0 victory, earning themselves a spot in the 2024 Elite Clubs list and setting the stage for their pursuit of the Elite League championship title which is scheduled to commence later next month.
GUYANESE CLAPPING FOR HANDOUTS IN AN OIL RICH COUNTRY!
Jan 16, 2024SportsMax – Junior Sinclair won the Lasco Food Drink Emerging Player award at the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, but he made his T20 debut in 2022. He had to wait for his second...
Jan 16, 2024
Jan 16, 2024
Jan 16, 2024
Jan 16, 2024
Jan 16, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana is pussyfooting when it comes to Gaza. President Ali himself has pronounced that the raging... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]