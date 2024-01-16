“Larry” wanted for murder of Nabaclis man

Latest update January 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 16, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for 32-year-old Junior Heywood also known as “Larry” for the murder of 29-year-old Otis Andey Haimchand, East Coast Demerara (E.C.D).
Haimchand was stabbed to death on January 6, 2024 at Haslington New Scheme, E.C.D following an altercation over a mobile phone.
Police listed Heywood’s last known address as Lot 71 Golden Grove, E.C.D. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station. According to reports the two men had a misunderstanding over a cellular phone, which led to an altercation. Subsequently, Haimchand left. However, around 21:00hrs, he was pursued by the suspect who stabbed him in the region of his chest.
Haimchand fell alongside the roadway, where he was discovered dead.
