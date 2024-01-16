$221.4B allocated to Public Works Ministry in 2024 Budget

– $204.1B for roads, bridges

– $2.3B for air transport

– $8.1B for river transport

– $6.9B for sea and river defence

Kaieteur News – Government has allocated $221.4 billion to the Ministry of Public Works in the 2024 budget with $204.1billion being allocated to roads and bridges, $2.3billion to air transport, $8.1billion for river transport, and $6.9billion for sea and river defence.

A whopping $1.146 trillion budget was presented to the National Assembly by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh on Monday.

Dr. Singh said that this year’s investment will see the continuation of a series of major projects.

In 2023, the government expended $134.3 billion to improve road connectivity across, of which over $65.9 billion was expended under the miscellaneous, urban and hinterland roads programmes to upgrade, construct and rehabilitate roads in communities across the country. A further $8.5 billion was expended to construct, rehabilitate, and maintain our bridges.

Further, the minister noted that the government in partnership with its Surinamese counterpart is expected to sign a contract for the construction of the new Corentyne River Bridge that is to begin this year.

Still on the Corentyne, the government is upgrading and widening the Corentyne Highway into a four-lane highway, and works have commenced on the reconstruction of 99 structures and the removal of utilities from the right-of-way.

Minister Singh said, “Despite the stellar service provided by the Berbice River Bridge since its completion by a previous PPP/C Government, the demand for movement of goods in particular across the river is already exceeding the capacity of this bridge.” Consequently, he said work has commenced to examine the possibility of a new high span bridge across the Berbice River.

This year, $10.5 billion was allocated to continue roadwork on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) to West Berbice corridor of the upgrading the Railway Embankment Road into a four-lane highway, from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau and continuing to the Mahaica River Bridge.

$19.7 billion was allocated to continue the construction of the New Demerara River Bridge which began in 2023.

Works advanced on the construction of a new four-lane highway from Meer-Zorgen, East Bank Essequibo to Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, and from Schoonord to Crane.

The minister said that the Schoonord to Crane section of the highway is expected to be completed within the first half of 2024. The sum of $9 billion was allocated to advance these works, this year.

The sum of $4.1 billion has been allocated to advance the Diamond to Grove bypass road, to facilitate the upgrading of the East Bank Highway from Good Success to Timehri.

Works also continued on the construction of the East Coast to East Bank Road linkage from Ogle to Eccles, which is expected to be completed in 2024. To continue this, the amount of $15.5 billion has been budgeted this year.

“We also commissioned a new four-lane highway from the Sheriff/Mandela junction all the way to Diamond, and this year we will continue the construction of the Diamond to Busby Dam that will ultimately connect to the Busby Dam to Timehri four-lane highway,” the minister said. To continue this work, the amount of $8 billion has been allocated.

This year, the rehabilitation of the Linden-Soesdyke Highway is expected to begin. The procurement process commenced last year and the sum of $10 billion has been allocated to commence works.

The sum of $4.2 billion has been allocated for the construction of the new Wismar Bridge which is also expected to commence this year.

Notably, works also progressed on the Linden to Mabura Hill Road and the 45 concrete bridges along the route from Mabura to Lethem. In 2024, the government plans to significantly advance works on the Linden to Mabura Hill Road and complete the construction of these bridges.

Dr. Singh said this year, the government is continuing with its plans to develop the Parika to Goshen route and Sand Hills to Makouria link which will facilitate movement from the Essequibo River to the Demerara River. To continue clearing the alignment of the path, the amount of $1.5 billion has been budgeted to advance works.

“In addition to these major corridors being upgraded, our work continues to upgrade community roads and streets, with the aim of ensuring that every community benefits,” the minister said.

He disclosed that in 2023, $60.7 billion was spent on community roads and a further sum of $73.2 billion is budgeted in 2024 to continue this programme which includes constructing, rehabilitating and maintaining community roads.

Moreover, $5.5 billion is budgeted to continue to bridge the gap between the Coastal and Hinterland regions.

In 2024, investments will be made in developing roads throughout the hinterland, including areas such as Kwebanna, Lethem, Mabaruma, Matthew’s Ridge and South Pakaraimas. The sum of $5.5 billion is budgeted for this purpose. The sum of $6.5 billion was expended last year on hinterland roads.

Given the vast expansions and upgrades being done to the roads network, Minister Singh said the issue of road safety assumes an even greater importance. Recognising this, the government will be implementing a robust road safety and traffic management plan.

“This plan includes the implementation of information technology solutions to manage traffic, including the development of a new radar system and new laws and regulations. These interventions are aimed at significantly reducing the carnage on our roadways,” Dr. Singh said.

Air Transport

Some $2.3 billion was this year allocated for the rehabilitation and maintenance of several hinterland airstrips including Imbaimadai, Kaieteur, Kaikan and Matthews Ridge.

The move to increase allocations this sector is aimed at continuing to provide an ease of access between coastal and hinterland regions.

Minister Singh disclosed that last year, works significantly advanced at Ekereku Bottom, Eteringbang, Karisparu, and Pariuma airstrips. He noted too that these airstrips are expected to be completed this year.

River Transport

The Government has allocated $8.1 billion for the improvement of river transport facilities.

Dr. Singh said that as the government continues to support the expansion of river transport and improvement of ferry services, the sum of $405 million has been budgeted, for rehabilitation works for the MV Malali, MV Makouria and MV Barima. Notably, he stated that works on the ML Thompson, ML David P, Seamang and Splitbarge and dry docking of the MV Sandaka were completed last year.

Works advanced on the Bartica, Goods Wharf, Kumaka, Morawhanna and Port Kaituma stellings in 2023. These projects are slated to be completed in 2024.

Also, this year, rehabilitation works on stellings including those at Parika, Supenaam and Wakenaam will be undertaken. The sum of $2.7 billion is allocated to execute those works.

Minister Singh noted that the tug that was procured by the government is slated for arrival this year; and it will enhance the navigation services.

Works to construct and rehabilitate navigational aids within the Demerara River and Mora Passage have advanced and slated to be completed in 2024. This year $950 million was allocated to further support navigational aid interventions.

Sea and River Defence

For sea and river defence, the sum of $6.9 billion is budgeted for enhancing the resilience of the country’s sea defence structures. Works will commence in areas including Bygeval, Cane Garden, Fairfield, Grove, La Resource, Springlands, Uitvlugt and the Leguan and Wakenaam Islands.

Last year, $5.4 billion was expended to upgrade the sea and river defences. Amongst the projects implemented are completed works on the rip-rap sea defence structures across multiple sites, including areas such as Abram Zuil, Anna Catherina, Belvedere, Better Hope, Eversham, Joppa, Speightland and Zeeburg.

The Ministry of Public Works is headed by Minister Juan Edghill.