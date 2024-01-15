We seem to be losing our collective sense of humanity as events in Ukraine and Palestine have demonstrated

Dear Editor

It has now gone past 100 days since the bombardment of Gaza by the Israeli military following the attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Regrettably, there is no end in sight to this depressing situation. If anything, the situation is getting worse with almost daily killings of innocent lives, including women and children by the Israeli military. The conflict is now spreading to other countries since the commencement of attacks by Houthi revels on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

This is indeed a worrying development. Millions of people all around the globe are protesting the carnage in Gaza which has already claimed over 23,000 lives, not to mention the wholesale destruction of property and infrastructure including hospitals and schools.

The fact that this situation has been allowed to continue for such a prolonged period can be seen as a failure of diplomacy at the highest international level, including that of the United Nations Security Council. The main stumbling block has been the veto power enjoyed by the bigger powers whose positions on issues do not accord with the collective thinking of the international community as reflected by decisions taken at the UN General Assembly.

I think the time has come for the removal of the veto powers exercised by the bigger powers which has now become anachronistic and out of tune with the thinking of humanity as a whole. The United Nations Charter must be respected and more enlightened ways found at conflict resolution rather than brute force and ignorance as is currently the case in Gaza and Ukraine.

In the case of the Palestinian issue, there must be an immediate ceasefire and a return to the negotiation table to allow for a two-state solution. There is no other way out. Failure to arrive at such a solution would result in a prolongation of the conflict with catastrophic consequences as we are currently witnessing in the Gaza.

A more enlightened way has to be found to deal with conflict situations. This is one of the reasons why the United Nations was established following the end of the Second World War, namely to end war and promote peace but so far with little success.

We live in what is known as the age of enlightenment but recent developments have raised some serious questions as to the extent to which we have lived up to the ideals of this supposedly new dispensation. We seem to be losing our collective sense of humanity as events in Ukraine and Palestine have demonstrated.

Regards

Hydar Ally