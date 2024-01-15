Roll in, it is a free-for-all!

Latest update January 15th, 2024 1:06 AM
Jan 15, 2024 Dem Boys Seh
Kaieteur News- Bai, yuh wouldn’t believe what gwaanin’ down in Guyana. De government build a gas station but lef out one lil’ important thing – no pump! Imagine dat, people rolling in with dem ride, ready to full up dem tanks, and guess what? Nobody deh pon duty to check how much gas dem taking and how much money flying out dem pockets. Is an unmanned gas station.
It’s like a carnival, a real free-for-all. Them foreigners, deh smiling wide like dem hit the jackpot. Tanks getting filled to the brim, and nobody batting an eye. No boss man deh pon duty to watch ova de thing, no uncle counting the cash, nothing. It’s a wild scene, man!
Them drivers just taking what they want, and there’s no system to keep track. It’s like Guyana just seh, “Hey, do wha yuh want, tek wah yuh want.” Chaos rule de day, and nobody ain’t checking who doing what.
And check dis out, bai, it ain’t just ’bout filling up dem tanks. People rolling in like it’s a one-stop shop for everything. Getting dem oil change right there on the spot, like it’s a pit stop in a race.
And if that ain’t enough, it’s like a bonus round – free air for your tires! Imagine dat! Dem drivers smiling, not just ’cause they getting oil, but ’cause they getting a little extra somethin’ somethin’. Free air, free perks, and nobody there to say, “Hold on a minute, let’s make sure everything’s running smooth and fair.”
Now, yuh might think this is just a gas station ting, but it’s deeper than that. This whole setup, it’s a mirror for how we dealing with our oil. Like them oil companies, rolling in, drilling and pumping without anyone watching. Nobody keeping tabs on how much oil deh pulling out, no oversight, no nothing.
It’s a real head-scratcher. We need some serious watchful eyes, bai. Just like how dis gas station lacking a pump, we lacking in keeping watch on our oil, and dat ain’t a good look for Guyana. If we don’t wise up and start overseeing what’s going on, we might find ourselves in a real sticky situation down the road.
Talk half. Leff half.
Guyana needs ring fencing to save us from drowning!
