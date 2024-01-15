Latest update January 15th, 2024 1:06 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Melanie man caught with ammo

Jan 15, 2024 News

The ammunition which CANU ranks seized from the man. (Photo: CANU)

The ammunition which CANU ranks seized from the man. (Photo: CANU)

Kaieteur News – A 46-year-old man of Melanie Damishana, East Demerara was arrested by ranks of the Customs Anti- Narcotics Unit (CANU) after he was found with a quantity of ammunition consisting of multiple types for various weapons on Saturday night.

According to CANU, during an operation on Saturday night at Norton Street Wortmanville, a search was conducted on the man and this led to the discovery of the rounds. The ammunition included one .223 round and eleven 9mm live rounds.

The man was escorted to the CANU head quarters and subsequently handed over to the police along with the ammunition for further investigation.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana needs ring fencing to save us from drowning!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Century 21 kicks off the 2024 Chess season

Century 21 kicks off the 2024 Chess season

Jan 15, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Century 21 Real Estate Agency is again supporting local chess development in Guyana. An estimated 30 players are competing at the National Racquet Centre, Georgetown, in the...
Read More
Bowlers power GCA Panthers into final after 10-wicket mauling of Eagles 

Bowlers power GCA Panthers into final after...

Jan 15, 2024

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course to be hosted in Guyana 

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course to be...

Jan 15, 2024

Kascon Engineering bats for Adrian Hetmyer

Kascon Engineering bats for Adrian Hetmyer

Jan 15, 2024

Cross Country racing slated for next Sunday in Berbice

Cross Country racing slated for next Sunday in...

Jan 15, 2024

Brathwaite ‘quite clear’ on his XI for first Test against Australia

Brathwaite ‘quite clear’ on his XI...

Jan 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]