Melanie man caught with ammo

Kaieteur News – A 46-year-old man of Melanie Damishana, East Demerara was arrested by ranks of the Customs Anti- Narcotics Unit (CANU) after he was found with a quantity of ammunition consisting of multiple types for various weapons on Saturday night.

According to CANU, during an operation on Saturday night at Norton Street Wortmanville, a search was conducted on the man and this led to the discovery of the rounds. The ammunition included one .223 round and eleven 9mm live rounds.

The man was escorted to the CANU head quarters and subsequently handed over to the police along with the ammunition for further investigation.