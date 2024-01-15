Health Ministry launches post-Midwifery, lab technician training programme in Region Two

Kaieteur News – The first batch of Post Midwifery and Medical Laboratory Technician are set to undergo training within the next 12 months.

The Decentralised post Midwifery and Medical Laboratory Technician Training Programme was launched at the Public Hospital Suddie, Region Two Pomeroon-Supenaam on Thursday.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said through the programme which is being offered via the Health Ministry’s Health Sciences Education programme, a total of twenty students are being trained in the respective fields. The duration of training for each programme will be 12 months.

Approximately GY$ 23 million has been allocated to the region to provide and cover the cost of accommodation, stipends, and meals for each student.

In his feature address last Thursday, Minister Anthony disclosed that the Health Ministry recorded no maternal deaths due to postpartum haemorrhage in 2023. This he said this marks a significant milestone for the country in reducing the incidents of maternal mortality.

While acknowledging the pivotal role midwives play in the delivery room, the Ministry plans to continue to advance its training programme as it has seen many success stories in the safe delivery of mothers.

“The Ministry has developed a special programme where we trained community health workers, midwives, and other individuals in the safe delivery of mothers”, he explained.

Anthony encouraged the students to keep advancing their careers in health as many opportunities for training are available through partnerships with the Ministry and its international partners.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahdeo in his address to the students, also emphasised the importance of ongoing professional development and skill enhancement for career growth in the health sector.

Deputy Director of the Health Science Education Division, Chandroutie Persaud, assured the students that despite being the first batch in the programme, a heavy support system is being put in place to ensure the successful completion of the training.

Also present at the launch were Dr. Ranjeev Singh, Regional Health Officer (RHO); Dr. Nicola Nero, Chairperson of the Nurses and Midwives Council; Dr. Johnathan Dudhnath, Deputy Director, Regional Health Services and other health officials.