Fire Service hosts safety camp for children

Kaieteur News – Students of several East Coast of Demerara (ECD) schools were on Saturday exposed to fire safety and essential life skills at a fire safety camp organised by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

The Kids Fire Safety Camp was held on Saturday at the Lusignan Community Center, ECD. The camp focused on fire safety, instilling essential life skills in the young participants through activities and practical demonstrations, the GFS said.

Students from several ECD schools, namely Mon Repos Primary, Good Hope Secondary and Camille’s Institute, along with other children from the neighbourhood took part in the camp.

In brief remarks, Fire Chief Gregory Wickham said, “The Kids Camp is an integral part of a strategic plan aimed at reaching and teaching children from all backgrounds.” He emphasized that children are the future and through the camp those in attendance will serve as catalysts for spreading the message of fire prevention.

The GFS said expectations were exceeded the event and the body believes that a memorable and educational experience was fostered for all the children at the camp.

At the event, firefighters shared knowledge about fire prevention and encouraged the children to commit to safety. The Fire Service said it is confident that the initiative will aid in the youngsters understanding the dangers and impacts of fires and how to avoid them.

The camps will continue to be hosted as well as other awareness events to spread the message of fires safety to citizens of all ages as the Fire Service is seeking to stem the occurrence of fires across Guyana.

Thus far, the Fire Service has recorded over 20 fires and approximately 13 homes were destroyed by the infernos.

While January is still at the midway mark, a number of the fires recorded have either been determined as of an electrical origin or of children being left unattended while playing with open flames, be it a match or lighter, close to flammable materials.

The Fire Service has been constantly pleading with citizens to keep a watchful eye out for fires.

It noted that it is important to unplug electrical devices when not in use and also to be careful not to overload outlets. The Fire Service has been pleading with parents to not leave their children, especially the younger ones, at home unattended.