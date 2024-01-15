Drivers can be banned for overtaking on Demerara Harbour Bridge – Management says

Latest update January 15th, 2024 1:06 AM

Kaieteur News – The management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) has issued a warning that vehicle operators who engage in overtaking on the bridge can be banned from using the facility.

The DHBC in a statement released on Thursday said it has observed an increase in vehicles overtaking during the standard two-way traffic crossing on the bridge.
As such, the management is reminding drivers that this is a violation of Rule No. 4 of the Bridges’ Rules for Vehicular Traffic, which states: “No unauthorized stopping, parking or overtaking of vehicles shall be allowed on the Bridge.”

The DHBC noted that this action has resulted in an increase in both minor and major incidents on the bridge.

As such, drivers and riders are urged to immediately curtail the practice and to observe the speed limit and other rules and regulations.
“Failure to comply may result in a BAN from transiting the Bridge.

Other rules to note are the DHB’s speed limit of 32 kilometers or 20 miles per hour, as well as the maximum weight limit allowed on the Bridge, 18 tonnes per normal crossing between 4 am and 10:30 pm, and 24 tonnes for special crossing between 10:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.,” the bridge management said in its statement.

The DHBC also urged motorists to familiarise themselves with the rules of crossing. The rules stipulate that in addition be being banned, motorists can also be fined or face imprisonment if they are found overtaking on the bridge.

Last week, an accident at the Demerara Harbour Bridge resulted in the death of a male rider.
The incident occurred at approximately 12:55 hrs as the man, police corporal Premdat Govinda was proceeding west on the bridge. While there is no evidence of a collision, or that any other person or vehicle was involved in the incident, the DHBC called on motorists to be cautious when traversing the bridge.

