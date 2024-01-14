Yum Elle: Holly Daniels’ culinary dream blossoms

By Renay Sambach

Waterfalls Magazine – Holly ‘Yumelle’ Daniels, the visionary behind Yum Elle’s Kitchen traces her culinary aspirations back to her childhood.

During an interview with The Waterfalls, Holly shared that despite life’s ‘twists and turns’ her passion for cooking remained unwavering.

“My friends from childhood can attest to this, I have always professed to them that one day I would like to have my own restaurant, but you know, life happens, and you get older, you have a family, and that dream seems far-fetched.”

Holly started a career as a receptionist and, after a few years, earned a promotion to the role of supervisor. However, she was asked by one of her children’s teacher to make pastries for a school event.

This rekindled her love for the kitchen. Encouraged by positive feedback and a growing demand for her delectable creations, Holly took a leap of faith, resigning from her job to pursue her culinary dreams.

Since then, Yum Elle’s Kitchen, a culinary haven has been enchanting taste buds for the past five years.

What began as a modest Friday night offering of black and white pudding in her West Ruimveldt community soon blossomed into a weekend tradition and, eventually, a full-fledged culinary venture.

Holly expanded its menu to include an array of mouthwatering dishes like fish and chips, cakes, cheese straws, and pastries, garnering a loyal customer base.

Yum Elle’s Kitchen boasts a diverse menu, featuring traditional pastries, patterned cake rolls, fruit tarts, croissant sandwiches, and much more.

“My mother, Rose Daniels, played a huge role in this as she was able to help me secure those items without any hassle. What at first felt like a mountain soon became something I could climb because of the community and support I have been offered along the way; there were so many helping hands that I am grateful for.”

Every entrepreneur’s journey has its peaks and valleys, and Holly is no exception. Reflecting on her journey, Holly talked about the perpetual learning curve of entrepreneurship. While she cherishes the positive moments, she acknowledges the challenges.

“I cannot afford to be complacent or think that I know everything because I am a student of life and having a business teaches me so much about life, about myself, how to tend to my customers, creating values and principles I want to serve and cater to everyone with, acknowledging when I am at capacity but above all else, having the confidence in myself and what I do and trusting God to always give me the strength to conquer each day.”

She shared that it’s her clientele support and collaborations with fellow entrepreneurs that keep her inspired.

“When I first got into making cakes, it took me a while to find my own rhythm as I am a self-taught baker and cake designer. I made a few mistakes at first before getting it right.”

Since then, Holly has even had the privilege of creating a cake for the Honorable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson.

Holly’s long-term goal involves giving Yum Elle’s Kitchen a physical space of its own – a restaurant where patrons can savor her culinary creations in a relaxing atmosphere. She envisions creating a space where her customers can unwind after a long day or enjoy a delightful break from the office.

Yum Elle’s Kitchen encapsulates more than just a culinary adventure; it represents the triumph of passion, determination, and the pursuit of one’s dreams.

Holly was born and raised in Georgetown, Guyana. She is a mother of two beautiful girls, who not only pursued her culinary dream but also her passion for technology, which led to her acquiring a computer science course. She also received training in business management.

For those eager to indulge in Yum Elle’s culinary delights, Holly’s business is located at 530 West Ruimveldt Hibiscus Place. Operating hours are from Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Saturdays from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

You can connect with Holly through social media on Instagram (@yum_elles_kitchen) and Facebook (Yum Elles Kitchen), or reach out via email at [email protected]. Contact Holly directly at (592) 618-0152.