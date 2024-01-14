Latest update January 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Unidentified man found murdered at Bootway Backdam 

Jan 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – An unidentified Amerindian man was reportedly found murdered at Bootway  Backdam, North West District, Region One and police need help locating his relatives.

The unidentified man murdered at Bootway Backdam.

Police said that the man was murdered on January 3, 2024. He was reportedly found around 17:30 hrs lying motionless on his back on the muddy surface of a road at the Backdam, and bleeding from a stab wound to the left side of his chest.   He was clad only in blue short pants and green boxers, police said.

Persons in the area told investigators that the dead man goes by the aliases “Terrible and Alex” but nothing else is known about him.

Investigators learnt that he was allegedly murdered by a miner identified as Kenrick Joseph called Jacko of the same area.

The dead man’s body presently lies at the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary. If anyone knows his identity they are asked to contact the Region One Police Commander on telephone number 608-1771 or the nearest Police Station.

