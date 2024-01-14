Unemployed man remanded for armed robbery

Kaieteur News – An unemployed resident of School Street, Diamond East Bank Demerara (EBD), was remanded to prison on Friday after he appeared at the Diamond/ Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court and charged for armed robbery.

The accused, 29-year-old Kevin Batson, also known as ‘Kero,’ was charged on Friday with the offense of robbery under arms which was committed on Joshua Singh on January 4th, 2024 at the Diamond Public Road EBD.

Batson was also charged with armed robbery committed on Rajesh Ramlakhan at the Grove Housing Scheme on January 7th, 2024.

He was remanded on both charges by the magistrate and will make his next court appearance on February 2, 2024.