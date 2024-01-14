‘The Book Barn’- A haven for book lover’s

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – If you are the one that tend to get lost in the pages of a good book, then ‘The Book Barn’ ‘is just the place for you.

Featuring various genres of books such as romance, self-help, thrillers, fantasy, etc., The ‘Book Barn’ is a business which started during the midst of the pandemic, back in November 2021. It is pioneered by Samantha Stanwick, a young woman who hails from the county of Berbice. Stanwick, a young entrepreneur is also a social worker by profession, and a part-time lecturer.

In a recent exclusive interview with this magazine, Stanwick said her bookstore started off as a way to make in-demand books accessible and affordable to the local population. “As, at the time it was difficult to access such books in a timely manner, especially in Berbice, where I hail from,” she added.

She related initially the business commenced as an online bookstore, but has since grown and items are now available at two physical locations, being Zim and Mo’s Investment which is located in New Amsterdam, Berbice and at Collage which is located on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

In addition to having books readily available to purchase, she disclosed that the business also sells accessories such as pens, bookmarks, bookshelf decor and other related items. Customers also have the option to order books through the business that are not currently in stock, she related. It should be noted that the bookstore caters for both adults and children.

The ‘Book Barn’ which just recently passed its two-year mark in November has been thriving from the tremendous support it received over the months. According to the young woman, her family and friends have played a huge role in supporting and promoting the business. “We have also received tremendous support from other small businesses such as Beauty District 101, Artsycraft, Crafty Guy Gy, etc, and the collaborative spaces we share, being Collage and Zim and Mo’s Investment, who have played a vital role in assisting our business to grow,” she mentioned.

Stanwick shared too that having took part in locally organized popup shops and annual events such as Monster Mash and the Berbice Expo and Trade Fair the support and feedback has been instrumental in the growth of the business.

Apart from the support, she mentioned that the business had its hurdles along the way. She recalled one of the main challenges that the business faced in the beginning was getting products delivered to persons out of Region Six at an affordable cost. “However, thanks to collaborative spaces such as Collage, this problem was alleviated and persons were now able to access items more conveniently in and around Georgetown,” she stated.

“We still currently face some challenges getting items to customers out of regions 4, 5 and 6, however, those are being worked on and we hope to have strongholds in the other regions in the near future,” she added.

When asked if the pandemic at the time affected her operations, Stanwick commented that it actually had a positive impact on the business, as people were more interested in accessing products online, and many people now had the time on their hands to participate in leisure activities such as reading.

Ready to conquer the challenges that may arise with her business, the entrepreneur said moving forward it is her dream that ‘The Book Barn’ evolves into having a physical location of its own and becomes one of those businesses that are easily recognizable and popular amongst households.

Stanwick who is already making a meaningful impact in society through her business, said that young entrepreneurs are vital since they too contribute to the growth of our country. “I believe young entrepreneurs do play a vital role in our society and have the ability and platforms to turn their diverse, vibrant ideas into reality, which can not only contribute to their own personal growth, but also the growth of our country,” she said.

She is of the view also that there are many things that can be done to boost or promote small businesses locally. She related that making events more accessible and feasible for small businesses to take part in and promote their product, and making funding for startup business more attainable can help small businesses to grow.

If interested in the product, ‘The Book Barn’, you can contact them through their online platforms using the handle thebookbarn.gy on Instagram or The Book Barn – Guyana on Facebook. Persons can also access their products at Zim and Mo’s Investment – located at Strand, New Amsterdam (Opposite J’s Supermarket on the waterside) or at Collage – located at Lot 50 Sheriff Street, Campbellville (Between Duncan and Williams street).

You can also contact directly or on WhatsApp through telephone number (592) 666-9542.

Picture: bookbarn owner

Caption:

Picture: bookbarn logo

Pictures: bookbarn 1 to 5

Caption: