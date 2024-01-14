Oil and gas is a catalyst for Guyana’s development – President Ali

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday said that the country’s oil and gas sector is a catalyst for its development. He was at the time speaking at the commissioning ceremony of a wharf facility for GAICO at Nismes on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

“…Guyana is not about oil and gas, oil and gas is the catalyst through which we will expand other aspects and segments of our economy to be strong, resilient and sustainable”, stated Ali in response to criticisms that his New Year’s Day message did not speak to the oil sector.

“When one analyze the President’s New Year’s speech and say the president missed oil and gas that assures me that my speech was understood,” Ali said before explaining how his government will make use of the country’s oil and gas sector.

The Head of State said the government will use the industry to help develop Guyana’s infrastructure with highways, parks and various facilities and also to boost the country’s manufacturing capabilities.

“You will then have the opportunity to select from new roads, depending on where you want to go, you will have the gas to shore facility, you will have a manufacturing and industrial hub here in Wales, this development zone,” Ali listed among other aspects of development.

Kaieteur News’s Publisher Glenn Lall in one of his Tik Tok videos captioned “President Ali’s New Year Message” said that Ali had failed to mention anything about Guyana’s oil and gas sector.

Lall said, “He pledged to improve the lives of all citizens by getting more money from rice, sugar, aquaculture and food production in 2024 but said nothing, absolutely nothing about this US trillion dollar oil, gold, timber and other resources we have in this country.”