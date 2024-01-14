No independent meters 4 years later to monitor ExxonMobil’s oil production unacceptable – Norton

“We should not rely on Exxon to give us information. To me that is unacceptable. I’ve said that before, I want to make it clear here again.”

Kaieteur News – That was the position of the Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, shared with journalists on Thursday during his weekly press engagement.

Norton while responding to a question from this newspaper regarding his position on the lack of independent meters to verify the production rates being reported by American oil giant, ExxonMobil shared the view that Guyana must have its own mechanisms in place.

“I believe we need our own meters so that we can monitor and know what is happening,” he said.

When asked about his views on Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo’s plan to use a cable from Exxon’s Control Centre to monitor the offshore activities, Norton urged that the country instead develop its own systems to monitor production. He reasoned, “I believe Guyana has to establish its independent capacity to monitor oil and gas and it should not be relying on Exxon.

The only time I think they must be relying on Exxon is when Exxon is preparing the bills for the audit. I have consistently said I am concerned we are not developing the capacity to monitor and audit what is happening so in that regard I think I’m clear.”

Recently, a Trinidadian Consultant who gained 30 years of experience with BP TT pointed out that for Guyana to reap the true benefits of its rapidly developing oil and gas sector, the country must implement an independent system that aids in the verification of the daily rate of production by American oil major, ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) is the operator of Guyana’s oil rich Stabroek Block. More than 11 billion barrels of resources have been discovered offshore by the company since 2015. Production activities officially commenced in December 2019.

The company now has three Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels in operation, producing an average 500,000 barrels per day; however, Guyana is yet to put measures in place to verify the daily rate of production. Consequently, the country accepts the production figures reported by the company and allows for its resources to be exported without robust verification techniques in place.

Former Head of Maintenance and Reliability at BP Trinidad and Tobago, Kuarlal Rampersad in an interview with Kaieteur News strongly urged that Guyana avoids the mistakes made by the twin island republic.

The Consultant warned that in the absence of this, the company can provide its own figures on the number of barrels leaving the country which cannot be disputed by Guyana. Read more here: https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2024/01/01/govt-must-install-independent-meters-offshore-lab-for-guyanese-to-benefit-from-oil-bonanza-tt-consultant/

Meanwhile, VP Jagdeo when asked about the government’s intentions regarding the monitoring of ExxonMobil’s production during his end of year press conference in December said plans are advancing with the fiber optic cable to link Exxon’s onshore facilities to the Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSOs) in the Stabroek Block.

Interestingly, Jagdeo said that once Exxon’s headquarters in Ogle, East Coast Demerara, is completed, it will enable real-time monitoring and possibly control offshore production activities.

Jagdeo explained that while government is hopeful to get a connection with the cable, he indicated plans for the government to establish its own means of monitoring, using satellite technology.

“Right now, we are in discussion with a couple people but most likely [government] will have to go to tender for a system using satellite technology. Because we don’t have that cable as yet, but later we can probably use the same cable to the things that you’re saying,” the Vice President said.