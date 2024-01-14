Man drowns in Aruka River

Latest update January 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old man is feared dead after he fell into the Aruka River in the North West District late on Saturday afternoon.
Relatives of Kenroy Persaud said the man was in a small canoe when he toppled over and fell into the river, close to his home at Waikarebe in the Aruka River sometime after 17:30hrs on Saturday.
They said the force of the water pulled the father of one downriver and efforts to find him proved futile.
Residents will continue searching for the man’s body on Sunday.
