Get yuh pillows and sleeping bag ready!

Latest update January 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Budget Day is tomorrow! And judging from previous years, Budget Day is like de Olympics of insomnia, where de only medals awarded are for endurance and ability to stifle a yawn.
De reporters, bless their souls, not taking chances anymore – dem packing sleeping bags and pillows like dey heading to a slumber party. Who needs coffee when you got a cozy corner on de Parliament floor?
Back in de day, all dem reporters needed was a pen and a notebook. But oh no, not with dis incumbent! Dis man got a gift of gab dat could make a patient on sedatives look like Usain Bolt. Now dem reporters gotta be prepared for a 6-hour plus marathon reading of de Budget, longer than a day’s play in a cricket match.
Last year, one of dem parliamentarians fell asleep. When he wake up, he looking for his toothbrush and asking if breakfast ready – probably thought he was at a luxury resort, not Parliament.
Dem Boys Seh, dis Budget got more power than Gee Pee Hell. Imagine, we on de brink of having de Caribbean’s first trillion-dollar budget. Trillion, not million nor billion – dis ain’t monopoly money we talking ’bout. Dis budget so big, it got its own gravitational pull.
And as for de parliamentarians, well, dey better stock up on snack bars. Who knows, dis Budget might be so long, dey start thinking dey in a Marriott instead of de hallowed halls of parliament.
De Budget speech ain’t just a speech; it’s a lullaby for grown-ups. By de time de Finance Minister reaches de end, de audience gan be too sleepy-eyed to applaud – it’s like de whole place turning into a giant nap zone.
So, meh people, get ready for Budget Day – de day when de national budget becomes a bedtime story, and de only thing missing is a lullaby. May your pillows be soft, and your snoring harmonious as we embark on another journey into the land of financial dreams – or nightmares. Dem Boys Seh, brace yuhself for de trillion-dollar yawn-fest!
Talk Half! Leff Half!
Guyana needs ring fencing to save us from drowning!
Jan 14, 2024(ESPN Cricinfo) – West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is “quite clear” on the XI he will take into the first Test against Australia next week, which will include at least three...
Jan 14, 2024
Jan 14, 2024
Jan 14, 2024
Jan 14, 2024
Jan 14, 2024
Kaieteur News – The PPP Congress will be held, finally, in May of this year. The Congress should have been held since... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]