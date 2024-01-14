Get yuh pillows and sleeping bag ready!

Kaieteur News – Budget Day is tomorrow! And judging from previous years, Budget Day is like de Olympics of insomnia, where de only medals awarded are for endurance and ability to stifle a yawn.

De reporters, bless their souls, not taking chances anymore – dem packing sleeping bags and pillows like dey heading to a slumber party. Who needs coffee when you got a cozy corner on de Parliament floor?

Back in de day, all dem reporters needed was a pen and a notebook. But oh no, not with dis incumbent! Dis man got a gift of gab dat could make a patient on sedatives look like Usain Bolt. Now dem reporters gotta be prepared for a 6-hour plus marathon reading of de Budget, longer than a day’s play in a cricket match.

Last year, one of dem parliamentarians fell asleep. When he wake up, he looking for his toothbrush and asking if breakfast ready – probably thought he was at a luxury resort, not Parliament.

Dem Boys Seh, dis Budget got more power than Gee Pee Hell. Imagine, we on de brink of having de Caribbean’s first trillion-dollar budget. Trillion, not million nor billion – dis ain’t monopoly money we talking ’bout. Dis budget so big, it got its own gravitational pull.

And as for de parliamentarians, well, dey better stock up on snack bars. Who knows, dis Budget might be so long, dey start thinking dey in a Marriott instead of de hallowed halls of parliament.

De Budget speech ain’t just a speech; it’s a lullaby for grown-ups. By de time de Finance Minister reaches de end, de audience gan be too sleepy-eyed to applaud – it’s like de whole place turning into a giant nap zone.

So, meh people, get ready for Budget Day – de day when de national budget becomes a bedtime story, and de only thing missing is a lullaby. May your pillows be soft, and your snoring harmonious as we embark on another journey into the land of financial dreams – or nightmares. Dem Boys Seh, brace yuhself for de trillion-dollar yawn-fest!

Talk Half! Leff Half!