Essequibo Coast labourer remanded for murder

Kaieteur News – An Essequibo Coast man was remanded to prison on Friday after he appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court where he was charged for the murder of another man on January 7, 2024.

The accused, 20-year- old Elroy Matthias called “Chinee Boy,’ appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam, when the charge was read to him. The man was charged with murder committed on 25-year-old Ricardo John also known as ‘Cardo,’ at Lima Sands Essequibo Coast.

The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison after bail was refused. He will make his next appearance on the January 24, 2024.

According to reports, John was at a shop imbibing when Matthias, who is John’s ex-girlfriend’s reputed husband, approached him and an argument ensued. Matthias, who was armed with a cutlass, allegedly dealt John a chop to the chest and then made his good escape.

The victim was picked up and rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.