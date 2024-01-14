DCC commends Imlach on West Indies ODI call-up

Kaieteur Sports – Traveling reserve on the Test squad when India visited in July 2023 and in the next Test series for West Indies, Tevin Imlach earned a maiden call-up for the tour to Australia, being one of seven uncapped players, also one of five players from Guyana in the squad.

Soon after Cricket West Indies announced the One-Day International squad,

Imlach was named one of two players who got their maiden call-up.

In a release to the media on Saturday, Imlach’s boyhood club, the iconic Demerara Cricket Club, commended the wicketkeeper-batsman for his accomplishments and elevation to the senior West Indies set-up.

“Continue to be a testament to the rewards of hard work and certainly a role model to other young players that success comes when one is discipline and inputs the long hours in training”, the club stated.

Should Imlach debut in either format, he will join an exemplary list of players from the ‘Home of the Legends’ who have played international cricket.

The 27-year-old, who captained the Guyana Harpy Eagles at the recent Super50, has played 17 First-Class and 24 List-A matches.