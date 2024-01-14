Cross-Country slated for next Sunday in Berbice

Kaieteur Sports – Athletes in East Canje/ New Amsterdam areas and the wider Berbice will have a chance to show off their fitness test their preparedness when former Distance athlete Lochan “Barry” Singh stages his second cross-road race along the East Canje public road.

The event which is sponsored and organised by Singh and his family along with Anil Karim will be held on Sunday 21st beginning at 08:00 hrs. The athletes will race from the Rose Hall Estate in East Canje to Gangaram Village also in East Canje. The race will pass through villages such as Rose Hall, Reliance, Adelphi, Goed Bananen Land and Betsy Ground.

Cash, trophies and other incentives will be up for grabs for the top placers in the event. Incentives will also be presented to the outstanding performers in the different categories and age groups including the oldest and youngest finishers. There will also be sprint prizes available.

The first event was won by young and upcoming distance athlete Anthony Wright.

Singh a former distance athlete himself said he thought it fitting to continue the event he started last year to remind those of his days on the track, road and cross-country events.

The former athlete who resides in Gangaram and works at the Rose Hall Estate is hoping that what he is doing can help to rekindle some interest in sports, especially athletics and bring it back to what it was years before.

The event is open to all. (Samuel Whyte)