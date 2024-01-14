CANU, police seize 204lbs of cannabis at Crabwood Creek

Latest update January 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – During a joint operation on January 12, 2024 at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the police seized 204lbs of cannabis from a boat which two males were loading at the time.
CANU stated in a release that upon noticing the presence of CANU Officers, the two men attempted to flee the scene. “One of the suspects was successfully apprehended by officers, while the other managed to escape,” the anti-narcotics agency said.
A subsequent search of the boat revealed several bulky parcels of suspected cannabis.
“Anthony Sugrim, of Crabwood Creek, who was previously arrested by CANU on the 11th August 2023, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic,” CANU said.
Investigations are ongoing.
