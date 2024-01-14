Latest update January 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CANU, police seize 204lbs of cannabis at Crabwood Creek

Jan 14, 2024 News

…one arrested

Kaieteur News – During a joint operation on January 12, 2024 at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the police seized 204lbs of cannabis from a boat which two males were loading at the time.

CANU ranks observed two men loading bulky parcels onto the boat seen here, at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne Berbice on Friday.

CANU ranks observed two men loading bulky parcels onto the boat seen here, at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne Berbice on Friday.

CANU stated in a release that upon noticing the presence of CANU Officers, the two men attempted to flee the scene. “One of the suspects was successfully apprehended by officers, while the other managed to escape,” the anti-narcotics agency said.

A subsequent search of the boat revealed several bulky parcels of suspected cannabis.

“Anthony Sugrim, of Crabwood Creek, who was previously arrested by CANU on the 11th August 2023, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic,” CANU said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana needs ring fencing to save us from drowning!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Brathwaite ‘quite clear’ on his XI for first Test against Australia

Brathwaite ‘quite clear’ on his XI for first Test against...

Jan 14, 2024

(ESPN Cricinfo) – West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is “quite clear” on the XI he will take into the first Test against Australia next week, which will include at least three...
Read More
DCC commends Imlach on West Indies ODI call-up

DCC commends Imlach on West Indies ODI call-up

Jan 14, 2024

Caribbean RADO Holds Anti-Doping Educators Instructor Training in Aruba

Caribbean RADO Holds Anti-Doping Educators...

Jan 14, 2024

Cross-Country slated for next Sunday in Berbice

Cross-Country slated for next Sunday in Berbice

Jan 14, 2024

All-round Barnwell keeps GCA Panthers at the top of food chain

All-round Barnwell keeps GCA Panthers at the top...

Jan 14, 2024

The falsehood of persons involved in horse racing is killing the sport

The falsehood of persons involved in horse racing...

Jan 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]