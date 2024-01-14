BREAKING NEWS- Miner dies in Puruni backdam accident 

Latest update January 14th, 2024 2:58 PM
Kaieteur News- A 44-year-old man died on Saturday afternoon after he was crushed by a tree which an excavator operator uprooted at a mining site at Sand Hills in the Puruni backdam, Region Seven.
Dead is Gary Prince, a father of two.
Reports are that around 17:00hrs on Saturday, the man was working close to an excavator when the operator of the machine uprooted a tree. The tree fell on Prince and he reportedly died on the spot. He sustained head and facial injuries, his mother told Kaieteur News.
At the time Prince was working for a miner called ‘Indira.’
The man’s mother said she travelled to the town of Bartica on Sunday to await the arrival of her son’s body which was being brought out of the mining area by the police.
Police are investigating the accident.
