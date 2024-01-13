Son gets second chance after stealing cash, phone from mother

Latest update January 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A court case was dismissed on Friday after the mother of an 18-year-old man gave him a second chance, after he stole her money and a phone from her home.
Kwami Browne, an unemployed man of South Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court. Browne was charged with the offence of larceny in a dwelling house.
It is alleged that he stole from his mother, Shaundel Browne, one cellular phone valued at $50,000 and $80,000 in cash.
According to police, Browne was arrested on Wednesday by a rank from the Cove and John Police Station.
When he appeared in court on Friday, the accused pleaded not guilty.
However, Kaietuer news understands that Shaundel did not submit any evidence against her son which resulted in the Magistrate dismissing the case.
