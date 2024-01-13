Latest update January 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Sod turned for Nursing School and Training Complex in Region Two

Jan 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Construction of the $881,463,975 nursing school and training complex at Suddie, Region Two will soon begin.

On Friday, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony turned the sod to mark the beginning of construction for the new facility.

Dr. Anthony was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, Director General of the Ministry of Health; Chandroutie Persaud, Deputy Director of Health Sciences Education; Nicola Nero, Chairperson of the Nurses and Midwives Council; Dr. Ranjeev Singh, Regional Health Officer (RHO); Vilma Da Silva, Regional Chairman of Region Two; Peggy Allicock, Matron at Public Hospital Suddie and other health officials.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony alongside Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud, and the Regional officials turning the sod for the new complex at Suddie, Region Two on Friday. (Photo courtesy, Ministry of Health)

The Health Science Training Complex will be built in the compound of the Suddie Regional Hospital. The new facility will be constructed by Roopan Ramotar Construction Company.

The training complex is the first of its kind in the region and the modern facility will be the hub for all the training programmes offered under the Ministry’s Health Sciences Education Division including nursing and pharmacy assistants, medex, and laboratory technicians.

Some of the healthcare professionals who attended the sod-turning ceremony at Suddie, Region Two on Friday. 

According to a Facebook post by the Health Ministry, Minister Anthony said that the construction of this facility adds to the number of existing nursing schools in Georgetown, New Amsterdam and Linden. He said that when completed, face-to-face sessions for the decentralised health training programmes will be offered by the Health Sciences Education.

There are currently 92 residents of Region Two enrolled in the ongoing training programmes and are expected to graduate this year.

The Minister of Health Minister also spoke to the successful enrollment of close to 1,200 persons who are currently enrolled in the Ministry’s first hybrid Professional Nursing Training Programme.

“I am happy to tell you that two hundred (200) persons from Region Two are currently enrolled in our Hybrid Professional Training Programme,” he disclosed.  Dr. Anthony told attendees that after graduation, those persons will return to the region to serve their communities.

Meanwhile, Minister Persaud encouraged persons to take advantage of the training opportunities that are available in the health sector and join forces to serve the people of Guyana.

The Health Science Training Complex at Suddie is one of two buildings the Ministry of Health tendered for. The other structure is slated to be constructed in New Amsterdam, Region Six.

Kaieteur News had reported that the training complex will be a two-storey steel and concrete building that will measure 280 ft in length and 118ft in width. The new building will be equipped with a training hall.

