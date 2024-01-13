Latest update January 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Roger Khan makes police report on extortion sex tape 

Jan 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Convicted drug trafficker, Roger Khan has filed a cybercrime report against individuals involved in the leaking of a sex tape that reportedly featured him, sources close to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have confirmed.

Roger Khan

Roger Khan

A few days ago, a video was released on social media, along with screen grabs by Guyana Uncut, a popular social media site with some 237,000 followers.

The site reportedly released the explicit content on its telegram channel known as the “underworld”.  According to sources, the site charges a fee to view the leaked tape.

Khan reportedly did not consent to the release of the video and has filed a police complaint against the woman seen in the video and other individuals he believes are involved in publishing the content.

Kaieteur News understands that the video was recorded without Khan’s knowledge sometime in 2021. The woman seen and heard in the video reportedly confronted Khan and attempted to extort $6M from him. Khan refused to pay and the woman allegedly threatened to take the video to a man who would pay her “good money” to make it public.

Reports are that this is not the first time the woman has leaked sexual photos of an individual without their consent.

In 2016, the woman was placed before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for exposing to the public obscene pictures of a popular businessman’s daughter.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana needs ring fencing to save us from drowning!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GMR&SC embrace GT3 spec’ cars, opening new frontiers in Motorsport

GMR&SC embrace GT3 spec’ cars, opening new frontiers in...

Jan 13, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) is proud to announce a significant expansion in its racing categories with the inclusion of GT3 spec cars. This...
Read More
Ramson not pleased with World Cup matches for Guyana

Ramson not pleased with World Cup matches for...

Jan 13, 2024

Da Silva completes century as Hodge falls one short in West Indies’ drawn warm-up contest with Cricket Australia XI

Da Silva completes century as Hodge falls one...

Jan 13, 2024

Exciting year for sport as Minister Ramson outlines new Sports Policy

Exciting year for sport as Minister Ramson...

Jan 13, 2024

BCB president lauds breakout pacer Joseph’s progress ahead of Australia series 

BCB president lauds breakout pacer Joseph’s...

Jan 13, 2024

DCB/SVC/Precision Service Centre INC T/20 Tournament continues this weekend

DCB/SVC/Precision Service Centre INC T/20...

Jan 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]