Roger Khan makes police report on extortion sex tape

Kaieteur News – Convicted drug trafficker, Roger Khan has filed a cybercrime report against individuals involved in the leaking of a sex tape that reportedly featured him, sources close to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have confirmed.

A few days ago, a video was released on social media, along with screen grabs by Guyana Uncut, a popular social media site with some 237,000 followers.

The site reportedly released the explicit content on its telegram channel known as the “underworld”. According to sources, the site charges a fee to view the leaked tape.

Khan reportedly did not consent to the release of the video and has filed a police complaint against the woman seen in the video and other individuals he believes are involved in publishing the content.

Kaieteur News understands that the video was recorded without Khan’s knowledge sometime in 2021. The woman seen and heard in the video reportedly confronted Khan and attempted to extort $6M from him. Khan refused to pay and the woman allegedly threatened to take the video to a man who would pay her “good money” to make it public.

Reports are that this is not the first time the woman has leaked sexual photos of an individual without their consent.

In 2016, the woman was placed before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for exposing to the public obscene pictures of a popular businessman’s daughter.