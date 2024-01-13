Police arrest 2 for failing to report dead body discovered 4 months ago

Kaieteur News – Two men are being questioned by police in Linden, Region 10 after they failed to report a dead body they found in a makeshift camp some four months ago.

Police said that around 09:30hrs, Elroy Roache, a 47-year-old boat captain of Silver City, Wismar, Linden made a report at the Amelia’s Ward Police Outpost that he received information, that his brother’s remains were seen at a broken-down camp in a bushy area at Phase Four Squatting Area, Amelia’s Ward. He identified his brother as Ray Bryan Roache, 60, a resident of the area who has missing for some time.

Investigators soon learnt that dead man’s relatives learnt about the remains from Neil Ashby, 53, of the same squatting area – one of the two men who had reportedly found the body almost four months ago.

Police immediately made contact with Ashby and the other man, Dwight Forde called ‘Eddie’, a 57-year-old machine operator from Kwakwani Park, Upper Berbice River.

The men led police to location where they had found the body and ranks found human skeletal remains under a broken-down camp. Police reported, “It appeared as though the deceased was lying on a cot made of salt bags and sticks and he was dressed in long black pants and a black T-shirt”.

Next to the remains, police found a transparent plastic bag containing a BLU cell phone with a charger, a Permanent Disability voucher book for 2022 and a National Identification card with the missing man’s name.

The two men were detained for questioning.

Forde reportedly told investigators that in July 2023, a construction company he was employed with moved to Phase Four Amelia’s Ward, to start constructing a road there and to install pipelines. The company built a camp and a kitchen for the employees but according to Forde, there is no potable water in the area.

He claimed that on September 22, 2023, he was talking with Neil Ashby and told him about the water problems he was facing. Ashby, according to the statement given to the police, disclosed that there was a creek about half a mile away.

He reportedly took Forde to show him the creek and as they approached the location, they saw an old broken-down makeshift camp.

When they got to the old camp site, they reportedly saw the human remains.

Forde told police that he made a short video recording with his cell phone and they turned back. Ashby then reportedly told Forde that he believes that remains were Roache’s and promised to locate his relatives and inform them.

According to Ashby, it was only on Thursday that he was able to make contact with one of Roache’s relatives at Cinderella City and told her about what he had seen more than three months ago.

Investigations are ongoing.