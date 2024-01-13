Patterson to remain Opposition’s point man on oil and gas – Norton

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton seems to have back peddled on his decision to boot Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament (MP) David Patterson as Shadow Minister for the Oil and Gas sector.

In an official correspondence issued to MPs on Friday morning, Norton informed his Opposition colleagues of his decision to reshuffle a number of portfolios, ahead of the 2024 Budget presentation on Monday, January 15.

It was previously reported that Patterson was stripped of his responsibilities of Shadow Oil and Gas Minister, as these duties would be handled by the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) member, Shurwayne Holder. Consequently, Patterson was informed he would be the new Shadow Minister of Public Works.

Norton on Thursday during his weekly press engagement not only confirmed that the AFC MP has been removed from the portfolio but insisted he would be best suited to shadow the Minister of Public Works.

After a night’s rest however, the Leader decided that Patterson would not only Shadow the Public Works minister, but he would also be responsible for all things Oil and Gas.

Kaieteur News understands that Holder is now responsible for the broader areas of Natural Resources, as the new Shadow Minister. This newspaper was reliably informed that the Opposition Leader has not assigned any other MPs to the Oil and Gas sector.

Patterson during an AFC press conference yesterday told journalists, “We were issued with a formal list this (Friday) morning and I could read what it says- David Patterson Shadow Minister Public Works, with responsibility for Public Works and Oil and Gas.”

He responded in the affirmative when asked whether he would be the Opposition’s point man on the petroleum sector.

Meanwhile, in a bid to polish the move by Norton, Chairperson of the AFC, Catherine Hughes reasoned, “In fairness to the Leader of the Opposition, he did say that not because one person might be shadowing a specific sector or ministry does it mean that no one else can speak on that.”

Repeated calls by this publication to the Leader of the Opposition were unanswered; efforts to reach the Opposition’s Chief Whip, Christopher Jones were also unsuccessful.

Patterson previously told Kaieteur News that Norton was not pleased with his comments made on the oil and gas sector. The former Minister of Public Infrastructure had called for ring-fencing of the Stabroek Block projects and moreover, a renegotiation of the lopsided contract that the Coalition signed in 2016 with ExxonMobil.

The Opposition Leader however denied that he shared any concerns regarding Patterson’s comments. In fact, he made it clear that the reshuffling of Opposition MPs had a single objective- to boost the efficiency of his side of the House.

Four other Opposition portfolios have been reshuffled as part of the Opposition Leader’s plan, including Geeta Chandan-Edmond from Home Affairs to governance and former Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan from the Agriculture sector to Home Affairs. Changes were also made to the portfolios held by Coretta McDonald from the labour to education sector, while Jermaine Figueira has been removed from Norton’s Shadow Cabinet where he served as Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture. Figueira’s post will now be held by APNU back-bencher Nima-Flue Bess.