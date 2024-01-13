Latest update January 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man jailed for three months after stealing $5000 worth of plantains

Jan 13, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 44-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to three months imprisonment when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for stealing a bunch of plantains worth $5000 from a vendor in Georgetown on January 10, 2024.

The plantains that was stolen by Shameer 

Mohamed Shameer appeared before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess, where the theft charge was read to him.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor said that on January 10 at around 23:00hrs, Shameer was at the vendor’s business place at Stabroek, Georgetown, when he reportedly picked up a bunch of plantains and walked away.

A report was made to the Stabroek Police Outpost by the vendor, and the defendant was then contacted. He was escorted to the said Outpost, where he was placed in custody and later charged with offence.

Shameer pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Bess said that notwithstanding the fact that the plantains were worth $5000, theft is a crime and is punishable by law.

