Latest update January 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Homeless man gets free bed in jail for stealing phone

Jan 13, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A homeless 28-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to nine months in jail for stealing a phone from a woman when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

Jailed, Denger Lopez

Jailed, Denger Lopez

He was charged with simple larceny to which he pleaded guilty without explanation.

Denger Lopez, was accused of entering a store located at Oronoque, Regent Street, Georgetown and stealing a Samsung Galaxy A14 from an employee of the said store on January 11, 2024.

According to the prosecutor, the victim was at her workplace, when she left her phone on a glass counter. The accused walked into the store, and reportedly looked around and ceased the opportunity to snatch the woman’s mobile phone.

The victim’s co-worker witnessed what was transpiring and raised an alarm and Lopez was subsequently caught by the said co-worker and public-spirited citizens. He was subsequently handed over to the police.

When searched by the law enforcement officials, the stolen phone was found on Lopez.

On Friday, Lopez pleaded guilty, with no explanation. The Senior Magistrate took into account that the accused entered a guilty plea at the earliest time possible, which showed he had no interest in wasting judicial time.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana needs ring fencing to save us from drowning!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GMR&SC embrace GT3 spec’ cars, opening new frontiers in Motorsport

GMR&SC embrace GT3 spec’ cars, opening new frontiers in...

Jan 13, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) is proud to announce a significant expansion in its racing categories with the inclusion of GT3 spec cars. This...
Read More
Ramson not pleased with World Cup matches for Guyana

Ramson not pleased with World Cup matches for...

Jan 13, 2024

Da Silva completes century as Hodge falls one short in West Indies’ drawn warm-up contest with Cricket Australia XI

Da Silva completes century as Hodge falls one...

Jan 13, 2024

Exciting year for sport as Minister Ramson outlines new Sports Policy

Exciting year for sport as Minister Ramson...

Jan 13, 2024

BCB president lauds breakout pacer Joseph’s progress ahead of Australia series 

BCB president lauds breakout pacer Joseph’s...

Jan 13, 2024

DCB/SVC/Precision Service Centre INC T/20 Tournament continues this weekend

DCB/SVC/Precision Service Centre INC T/20...

Jan 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]