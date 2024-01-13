Homeless man gets free bed in jail for stealing phone

Kaieteur News – A homeless 28-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to nine months in jail for stealing a phone from a woman when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

He was charged with simple larceny to which he pleaded guilty without explanation.

Denger Lopez, was accused of entering a store located at Oronoque, Regent Street, Georgetown and stealing a Samsung Galaxy A14 from an employee of the said store on January 11, 2024.

According to the prosecutor, the victim was at her workplace, when she left her phone on a glass counter. The accused walked into the store, and reportedly looked around and ceased the opportunity to snatch the woman’s mobile phone.

The victim’s co-worker witnessed what was transpiring and raised an alarm and Lopez was subsequently caught by the said co-worker and public-spirited citizens. He was subsequently handed over to the police.

When searched by the law enforcement officials, the stolen phone was found on Lopez.

On Friday, Lopez pleaded guilty, with no explanation. The Senior Magistrate took into account that the accused entered a guilty plea at the earliest time possible, which showed he had no interest in wasting judicial time.