Home intruder shot, accomplice escapes during shootout with police

Jan 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Patrol ranks during the wee hours of Friday shot a home intruder after he and an accomplice reportedly engaged them in a shootout at Samatta Point, Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The accomplice, Antwan Sampson, 19, managed to escape the lawmen but the wounded intruder, Tyrone McRae, 22, was captured and the items stolen during a home intrusion were recovered.

Shot intruder, Tyrone McRae

Police said that patrols ranks were at the time responding to a burglary report when they were confronted by the two men seen running away from the location with the suspected stolen items in their possession.

A 55-year-old chef of Samatta Point, EBD was reportedly awoken from her sleep around 04:30hrs by sounds in the upper flat of her home.  She reportedly exited her bedroom and saw the two men inside her home.

The woman, according to police, shouted “Thief…Thief!” The men then jumped through a window and escaped. She immediately noticed that her music set – four speaker boxes and remote-control system- valued at $100,000 and her $70,000 Samsung cell phone were missing.

The woman called police and reported the burglary. Patrol ranks that were close by, reportedly responded within three minutes and said they saw the two suspects escaping from the scene.

On the run, Antwan Sampson

The vehicle which the ranks were in stopped and one of the ranks stepped out to pursue the two men. As police approached the two suspects, one of them opened fire causing the police to return fire.

McRae was hit and promptly apprehended while his accomplice Sampson abandoned the loot and ran away.

The music boxes, the control system and the victim’s Samsung cell phone were all recovered.

Police took the wounded McRae to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he remains hospitalized under police guard.

The hunt continues for his accomplice.

Police reported that both men were recently released from prison for similar offences.

