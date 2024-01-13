Govt. to spend US$180M to build 6 replacement hospitals – Jagdeo

– hinterland to get 4 telemedicine facilities

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is set to spend US$180M to replace six hospitals across the country at $US30M each. Additionally, four hinterland communities, spanning four regions will receive new telemedicine facilities to improve the provision of health care, Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo revealed Thursday at Freedom House.

Jagdeo said that, “These 6 hospitals US$30M each, there is one at Bath Settlement in Region Five, Fort Wellington upgrade. One at Enmore; so just to replace the Enmore Polyclinic, one at Diamond to replace the existing facility at Diamond, then one at De Kindren because Region Three now is the second most populous region in the country after [Region] Four.

One in the Lima area, Anna Regina area because Suddie can’t handle those capabilities. Each of these hospitals would have several operating theatres and a whole range of services that the current hospitals cannot provide in a modern environment, with CT scans and all of those things.”

Further, Jagdeo told reporters that four other hospitals in the hinterland will receive telemedicine facilities.

“So the hinterland hospitals will be more telemedicine type of diagnostic centres… high end. In each of the four (regions) 1, 7, 8 and 9 (hospitals will be at), Kamarang in Region One, Moruca, Lethem and in Kato. So these are the four hospitals there that will bring great diagnostic, (and) telemedicine capability to the people of these regions.

It would cut down our need to fly people out, medevac them and we can do more complex diagnosing of the patients without the need to have personnel present in the region, because you will be able to see the people. Doctors right here in Georgetown or maybe in New York can interface with the patients through the telemedicine capabilities.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President reminded that his administration has committed to using oil revenues to improve the country’s health care system. He reminded that even before taking office in 2020, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) had created a master plan for improving the country’s health sector.