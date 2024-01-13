Govt. to expend $400M to fix Mocha roads

Kaieteur News – The government is looking to spend approximately $400 million this year to rehabilitate the roads in Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

This is according to President Irfaan Ali who made the announcement during a visit to the community on Thursday night. The President met with some residents on Thursday where they raised concerns that needed to be addressed.

In his address to them, the Head of State said “As I speak to you right now, we have $400 million of roads committed to this area again.”

President Ali noted that funds to support the road projects are part of this year’s budget which will be read on Monday.

He told residents that shortly a mobile pump would be installed in the community to assist with the drainage and irrigation issues. Residents had raised concerns with the President about the water quality and the water supply being received.

The President told the residents of Mocha that the challenges being faced are due to the housing expansion programme that is ongoing on the East Bank of Demerara. Notwithstanding, he assured that soon two new wells and a water treatment plant are expected to be completed and become operational thereby ensuring better quality of water in the community.

“I would say before the end of this year, the water treatment plant should be completed and activated so you will have treated water in the area, that is the first thing you will have treated water and you will get additional pressure because we are putting in two wells, so you are right, there is an issue we are dealing with,” President Ali assured.

Meanwhile, a resident requested the installation of a traffic light at the new bypass road which gives access to Mocha, a request, the president said, will be looked into.

In addition, the President announced that “We are launching a programme this year, a national programme where we are commencing a project of lighting up the entire country and we will have lights in every community so we will start it this year.”

Issues related to farming in the community were also raised and the President assured that officials from the Ministry of Agriculture will meet with the community’s farmers soon.