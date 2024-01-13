GMR&SC embrace GT3 spec’ cars, opening new frontiers in Motorsport

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) is proud to announce a significant expansion in its racing categories with the inclusion of GT3 spec cars.

This strategic move not only marks a pioneering step in the local motorsports scene but also opens doors for participation from Latin and Central American regions, where GT3 spec racing is regarded as the pinnacle of motorsport excellence.

With the recent South Dakota track expansion and recognizing the dynamic landscape of motorsports and the rapid evolution of technology in the racing world, GMR&SC is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry.

The decision to introduce GT3 spec cars aligns with this vision and aims to provide greater opportunities and challenges for both local and international drivers, this will also boost the Guyana Sports Tourism value.

The GT3 spec class will stand as a new addition to the existing GP4 category, ensuring that GMR&SC continues to cater to a wide range of racing enthusiasts. This expansion is a testament to GMR&SC’s dedication to inclusivity and adaptability, ensuring that the motorsport community in Guyana remains at the cutting edge of global racing standards.

Mahendra Boodhoo, President of GMR&SC, expressed enthusiasm about this development, saying, “We believe that embracing GT3 spec cars is a natural progression for our club. It not only enhances the competitive landscape but also puts Guyana on the map as a destination for top-tier motorsports. We look forward to welcoming drivers, teams, and fans from across the region to join us in this exciting journey.”

Meanwhile, GMR&SC invites all motorsports enthusiasts, drivers, and sponsors to stay tuned for upcoming events and more details.