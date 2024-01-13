Exciting year for sport as Minister Ramson outlines new Sports Policy

By Kester Williams

Kaieteur Sports – In a bid to reinforce the commitment to sports development outlined in the Ministry’s comprehensive plans, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCY&S), Charles Ramson Jr. hosted a brief press conference yesterday at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

The briefing included notable figures such as Minister Charles Ramson, Assistant Directors of Sports Franklin Wilson and Melissa Dow-Richardson, along with representatives from the National Sports Commission and members of the ministry’s Technical Service unit and support staff. Minister Ramson provided an overview of the achievements in 2023, unveiling a detailed sports policy to support the forward trajectory in sports. He also acknowledged historical accomplishments by local athletes on the global stage and commended various associations for their improved success.

Over the past two years, Guyana has witnessed a significant surge in developments and achievements. In the previous year alone, the country secured an impressive tally of over 160 medals across all sports disciplines internationally, a feat unprecedented in a single year. Minister Ramson attributed this success to substantial infrastructural development.

In 2023, notable accomplishments included the completion of the Wismar Synthetic Track and the refurbishing of several grounds in Georgetown, the East Coast of Demerara, and region #3 district. The National Gymnasium evolved into a multi-complex facility with the addition of new exterior basketball courts, tennis court, and Futsal turf. The Racquet Centre courts were also refurbished, and stands at the venue were upgraded. The Squash Doubles court building (Racquet Centre) was completed and internal fittings were acquired, positioning Guyana as a prime option for hosting international championships. Additionally, Albion, Mackenzie, Uitvlugt, and Anna Regina grounds received new ICC-approved lights.

The National Swim Programme, an investment by MCY&S in 2023, benefited over 7000 individuals. Cricket, football, squash and athletics saw remarkable achievements, with the Amazon Warriors winning the CPL championship for the first time in 11 years, the Golden Jaguars Men’s team securing promotion into the CONCACAF List-A league, and Squash dominated the Men, Women, and Veteran divisions at the CASA championship, while our track athletes had an exceptional year with commendable performances at the Youth Commonwealth Games, IGG Games and Carifta Games.

Minister Ramson addressed the issue of match cancellations due to rain, emphasizing the need for more indoor facilities. The ministry is finalizing provisions for Gymnasiums/Halls in regions 1, 3, 7, 8, and 9 with internationally modernized flooring. This effort will complement the upcoming completion of the National Indoor Training Academy facility at the Providence National Stadium.

During the briefing, Minister Ramson announced that over 200 grounds nationwide will receive maintenance grants for necessary upgrades, with 31 (community and association centers) in the Georgetown district set to undergo direct upgrades. Already, 100 grounds in the hinterland area have received grants, and an additional 150 grounds in other areas are slated to benefit from these initiatives.