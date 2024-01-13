Latest update January 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Dem children glad fuh see dem official

Jan 13, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Aunty been visiting some of dem schools in dem regions. She went to a school in Region 6 de other day.

Dem boys glad to see this happening. Dem children does get questions in exams about dem Ministers and when dem Minister visit dem in person, dem does be able to put a face to de name and de Office. So it does help dem in dem social studies exam. When APNU did come in dem bin change nuff of de name of dem Ministry and it give dem children headaches. But eventually dem get accustomed to it only fuh it to change back again.

This is why dem boys like fuh read about when dem official visit dem school. And dem pickney does get excited too. And it help build respect for government.

But what had dem boys worried was when dem read how Aunty went to check up on de teaching and learning, whether de resources de Ministry sent was received by de children, and what more is needed.

Now nothing wrong with a fact-finding mission. Dem boys glad to know dat we gat fact-finding missions to ensure dat wah was set aside fuh dem children dem receiving. But deh gat special officials fuh dat.

Dem boys did remember how Aunty did write a long, long letter in de newspaper claiming how de management of de schools is de responsibility of de respective regions because de system of governance is decentralized. So dem boys want fuh know what Aunty doing checking pon de teaching and learning and whether de resource dat was sent reach de schools.  Is dis not a management functions and should it not be left to de regional authorities.

Yuh can’t want claim deh gat decentralized management but you going and check on management functions. It nah wuk so!

 Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana needs ring fencing to save us from drowning!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GMR&SC embrace GT3 spec’ cars, opening new frontiers in Motorsport

GMR&SC embrace GT3 spec’ cars, opening new frontiers in...

Jan 13, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) is proud to announce a significant expansion in its racing categories with the inclusion of GT3 spec cars. This...
Read More
Ramson not pleased with World Cup matches for Guyana

Ramson not pleased with World Cup matches for...

Jan 13, 2024

Da Silva completes century as Hodge falls one short in West Indies’ drawn warm-up contest with Cricket Australia XI

Da Silva completes century as Hodge falls one...

Jan 13, 2024

Exciting year for sport as Minister Ramson outlines new Sports Policy

Exciting year for sport as Minister Ramson...

Jan 13, 2024

BCB president lauds breakout pacer Joseph’s progress ahead of Australia series 

BCB president lauds breakout pacer Joseph’s...

Jan 13, 2024

DCB/SVC/Precision Service Centre INC T/20 Tournament continues this weekend

DCB/SVC/Precision Service Centre INC T/20...

Jan 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]