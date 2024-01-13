Dem children glad fuh see dem official

Kaieteur News – Aunty been visiting some of dem schools in dem regions. She went to a school in Region 6 de other day.

Dem boys glad to see this happening. Dem children does get questions in exams about dem Ministers and when dem Minister visit dem in person, dem does be able to put a face to de name and de Office. So it does help dem in dem social studies exam. When APNU did come in dem bin change nuff of de name of dem Ministry and it give dem children headaches. But eventually dem get accustomed to it only fuh it to change back again.

This is why dem boys like fuh read about when dem official visit dem school. And dem pickney does get excited too. And it help build respect for government.

But what had dem boys worried was when dem read how Aunty went to check up on de teaching and learning, whether de resources de Ministry sent was received by de children, and what more is needed.

Now nothing wrong with a fact-finding mission. Dem boys glad to know dat we gat fact-finding missions to ensure dat wah was set aside fuh dem children dem receiving. But deh gat special officials fuh dat.

Dem boys did remember how Aunty did write a long, long letter in de newspaper claiming how de management of de schools is de responsibility of de respective regions because de system of governance is decentralized. So dem boys want fuh know what Aunty doing checking pon de teaching and learning and whether de resource dat was sent reach de schools. Is dis not a management functions and should it not be left to de regional authorities.

Yuh can’t want claim deh gat decentralized management but you going and check on management functions. It nah wuk so!

Talk Half! Leff Half!