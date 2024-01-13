51 cash-in on Harris Paints Christmas promotion

Latest update January 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Fifty-one persons, out of 15o, cashed in on Harris Paints Christmas promotion. There were 50 grocery vouchers valued $20,000 as well as 100 $5000 cooking gas vouchers to be won.
According to Retail Services Manager Nigel Dodson, “We had 51 winners of the instant prizes 20 of the grocery vouchers and 31 of the fuel vouchers.”
Dodson explained in a telephone interview that the promotion started on November 1, 2023 and concluded on December 30.
“This is where we give our customers an opportunity to get $2000 off, on any of the ultimma gallons and after getting that discount they were able to enter and play a game to win instant cash prizes… which were a $5000 fuel vouchers or a $20,000 grocery voucher that they can use at the bounty supermarket,” he said.
After playing the game, customers were then able to qualify for the grand prize of $500,000 which was won by Ms. Tandieka Branford. Branford collected her cheque on Thursday at the company’s Water Street branch.
Dodson told Kaieteur News that the promotion was a regional one.
Guyana needs ring fencing to save us from drowning!
Jan 13, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) is proud to announce a significant expansion in its racing categories with the inclusion of GT3 spec cars. This...
Jan 13, 2024
Jan 13, 2024
Jan 13, 2024
Jan 13, 2024
Jan 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – At his recent Press Conference, Vice President Jagdeo made an astonishing revelation. He claimed that... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]