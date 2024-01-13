51 cash-in on Harris Paints Christmas promotion

Kaieteur News – Fifty-one persons, out of 15o, cashed in on Harris Paints Christmas promotion. There were 50 grocery vouchers valued $20,000 as well as 100 $5000 cooking gas vouchers to be won.

According to Retail Services Manager Nigel Dodson, “We had 51 winners of the instant prizes 20 of the grocery vouchers and 31 of the fuel vouchers.”

Dodson explained in a telephone interview that the promotion started on November 1, 2023 and concluded on December 30.

“This is where we give our customers an opportunity to get $2000 off, on any of the ultimma gallons and after getting that discount they were able to enter and play a game to win instant cash prizes… which were a $5000 fuel vouchers or a $20,000 grocery voucher that they can use at the bounty supermarket,” he said.

After playing the game, customers were then able to qualify for the grand prize of $500,000 which was won by Ms. Tandieka Branford. Branford collected her cheque on Thursday at the company’s Water Street branch.

Dodson told Kaieteur News that the promotion was a regional one.