Seamers find rhythm, Da Silva shows with bat as WI on top against Cricket Australia’s XI heading into final day of warm-up match

SportsMax – Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph took two wickets apiece as West Indies showed they are in Australia for a fight with a spirited display on day two of their warm-up match against Cricket Australia’s XI in Adelaide.

Having struggled with the bat first-up, West Indies seamers produced a dynamic bowling spell of six for 22 to restrict their opponents to a mere 174 at Karen Rolton Oval.

However, their shortcomings in the batting department were again full display in Thursday’s afternoon session, as top-order batsmen Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kirk McKenzie, much like they did in the first innings, again fell cheaply.

It took an unbeaten knock of 55 from wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua da Silva, who was promoted to opening duties, and Kavem Hodge’s composed unbeaten 44 to steady the ship. Both showed some attacking flair, which saw the Caribbean side to 137 for 3 at stumps, a lead of 214 runs heading into the final day of the three-day contest.

SCORES: West Indies 251-8 dec and 137 for 3 (da Silva 55*, Hodge 44*, Haskett 2-39) lead Cricket Australia XI 174 (Ward 50, Hope 24, Roach 2-23, Shamar Joseph 2-28) by 214 runs.

Things initially looked bleak for West Indies as Cricket Australia’s XI cruised to 94-1, before the trio of seamers sliced through their batting card. Tim Ward, who struck seven boundaries in an even 50 at the top of the order, and Bradley Hope with 24, offered most resistance to West Indies’ attack.

Shamar Joseph, who is one of seven uncapped players in the 15-man squad, gave Head coach Andre Coley a hint of his readiness for a Test debut in the upcoming two-match series against Australia. He was on-song with crafty swing bowling and vicious short balls, as he snared two wickets for 28 runs. One of his wickets came on a gorgeous in-swinger that smashed the top of Teague Wyllie’s off stump.

Meanwhile, Roach improved in his second spell of the day to finish with two wickets for 23 runs from his nine overs, while fellow paceman Alzarri Joseph took two wickets for 40 runs.

Chanderpaul, who made 17 in his side’s first innings, pushed a loose Liam Haskett delivery he didn’t need to play, straight to gully to fall for his second-innings duck. McKenzie’s dismissal was just as avoidable, softly chipping Haskett straight to midwicket.

Alick Athanaze improved on his first innings duck with 15, but failed to push on, as he holed out to Wyllie from Liam Scott’s bowling.