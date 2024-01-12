Latest update January 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Police and soldiers burn over $3 Billion worth of ganja

Jan 12, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police and soldiers recently destroyed some $3B worth of ganja during a joint operation at Gaetroy in the Berbice River.

In a press release police said that the joint operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force (Coast Guard) led to the discovery of ten acres with approximately 6,000 Cannabis Sativa plants ranging from three inches to six  feet in height, and about eight thousand pounds of dried Cannabis Sativa in a house.

According to the police, acting on information received, the Joint Services ranks went to Gaetroy, Upper Berbice River, where they destroyed the Cannabis Sativa plants, two make-shift camps, one wooden house and a quantity of farming tools. The estimated value of the Cannabis Sativa destroyed is $3,267,897,900. No one was arrested.

