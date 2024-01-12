Police and soldiers burn over $3 Billion worth of ganja

Latest update January 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police and soldiers recently destroyed some $3B worth of ganja during a joint operation at Gaetroy in the Berbice River.
In a press release police said that the joint operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force (Coast Guard) led to the discovery of ten acres with approximately 6,000 Cannabis Sativa plants ranging from three inches to six feet in height, and about eight thousand pounds of dried Cannabis Sativa in a house.
According to the police, acting on information received, the Joint Services ranks went to Gaetroy, Upper Berbice River, where they destroyed the Cannabis Sativa plants, two make-shift camps, one wooden house and a quantity of farming tools. The estimated value of the Cannabis Sativa destroyed is $3,267,897,900. No one was arrested.
YOUR FUTURE IS BEING WELL PREPARED!
Jan 12, 2024Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has not given any financial support to the Amazon Warriors cricket team, Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo said in response to a question posed by...
Jan 12, 2024
Jan 12, 2024
Jan 12, 2024
Jan 12, 2024
Jan 12, 2024
Kaieteur News – At a press conference held yesterday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo failed to address a crucial aspect... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]