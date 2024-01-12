Judiciary Unveils Plan for Expansion and Technological Innovation

Kaieteur News – The Supreme Court of Judicature on Tuesday unveiled plans to revolutionise the sector with enhanced justice delivery, bringing down the backlog of cases and transitioning the local courts towards a more technologically- advanced system.

These plans were detailed at the launch of Law Year 2024. The launch was held at the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature in Demerara, Georgetown. Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, OR, CCH Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), in her address said, “The demand for justice is growing and we must keep apace to meet with the demand for justice.”

Chancellor Cummings-Edwards noted the public advertisement for positions within the judiciary, including magistrates. She revealed imminent interviews and forthcoming appointments, signaling a proactive approach to staffing critical roles in the legal system.

Recognising the importance of the magistrates’ courts as the hub of the justice system, she disclosed plans to expand both the number of magisterial districts and the services offered within these districts to better serve the people of Guyana. “The Commission (Judicial Service Commission) has increased the complement of magistrates to discharge the business of the court and for the expeditious disposal and to relief congestions in the court…about 90% of our matters in the criminal justice system commence at the magistrate’s court,” the Chancellor noted.

“Emphasis will be placed this year on the magistrates’ court as it is the hub or the engine room of the justice system,” she added.

She highlighted the need of aligning legal services with the rapid national development, with increased housing developments.

“…Concomitantly they are legal needs of the residents and the requirements to uphold the rule of law and provide access to justice and we are duty bound to bring justice closer to the people,” the Chancellor said.

Notably, she outlined the ongoing construction projects for courts in several areas across the country, aiming for completion within the year.

“Constructions have started also for courts in Mahaicony and Cove and John on the East Coast, and they are expected to be completed later this year. Also on the list to be completed this year are Magistrates Court at Port Kaituma, Mabaruma and Mahdia…and in this year too, you will see buildings of court in Providence on the East Bank, and a Parfait Harmony on the West Bank,” she said.

The Chancellor noted that like the modern Vigilance Magistrate’s Court which was commissioned last year; all new courts will be built to match the same standard, boasting modern amenities.

“The aim is to better serve the people and for court excellence,” she said.

Moreover, the Chancellor revealed plans to have magistrate’s siting full time to do coroner’s inquest.

“There’s been a huge backlog of coroner’s inquest, and that will no longer be. They will no longer be backlog as we will be working to tackle all of those matters and bring into operation,” she added.

Other plans of the judiciary include having a specialized domestic violence and family violence, Drug Treatment courts extended to all magisterial districts. Notably, there will also be the development of a mental health court this year.

“The Supreme Court is uniquely poised to address the core issues and with a specialized training system,” the Chancellor said.

Acting Chief Justice (CJ), Roxanne George echoed the commitment to modernizing the legal system, outlining plans for technological transformations.

“The magistrate’s court case management system was launched in December last year, where the police will file cases electronically from police stations to the various magisterial district court offices. The cases will then be assigned electronically to the magistrates. Eventually, the hearing dates for the cases will be automatically uploaded onto our electronic notice boards,” she said.

The Chief Justice mentioned the launch of the E-litigation system for the Court of Appeal and High Court, which aims to revolutionize the administration of justice. This system will enable online filing, payment of fees, document exchanges, and issuance of court orders, fostering a more streamlined legal process.

She said, “The E-litigation system for the Court of Appeal and High Court will be ready for a soft launch of phase one court of appeal within the next few weeks. Phase two High Court should be ready for launch by the last quarter of this year. Like the magistrate’s court case management system, the E litigation system will be game changer for the administration of justice. We will commence with filing at service bureaus at the court registries where are filing fees will be paid and the documents uploaded to the system with the assistance of registry staff.”

Similarly, the cases will be electronically assigned to the judges. The Chief Justice, he noted that given the new system, a committee is revising the civil procedure rules and will report to the rules committee before year end.

Notably, the Judiciary is also looking to move away from having the minute books of judicial officers as the court records. Instead, they will be developing court produced audio and or written transcripts of all cases as the official record of the courts.

Moreover, Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall, S.C in his address reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing necessary resources for an independent and competent judiciary.

“Speaking on behalf of the government, we are of the firm view that an independent judiciary the institution of the rule of law, and our system of justice, are all prerequisites to the success of the government’s developmental agenda and in the furtherance of the creation of an orderly and socially conscious society,” the AG said.