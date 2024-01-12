Govt. seeking contractors to build New Christianburg Secondary School

Kaieteur News – The government, through the Ministry of Education, is seeking to pre-qualify contractors for the construction of the New Christianburg Multilateral School in Linden, Region 10.

In an advertisement published in Thursday’s edition of the Kaieteur News, the Education Ministry stated that Guyana has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the ‘Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project.’ The agency intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for the ‘Pre-qualification for the Construction of the New Christianburg Multilateral School.’

The ministry noted that following the pre-qualification aspect, the request for bids (RFB) for the school project will be made in February this year.

The plans to build a new school for the Christianburg students were made last year October when Minister of Education Priya Manickchand made the announcement during an outreach exercise in Linden. She had revealed the plans after a parent had raised concerns of the current structure housing the secondary school.

In terms of the financing the country had received from World Bank under the Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project, Kaieteur News had reported that in August last year, Guyana had signed a US$44 million loan agreement with the bank.

The project focuses on the expansion of access to quality education at the secondary level and improving technical and vocational training (TVET). The project will also support the piloting and national rollout of a new curriculum for Grades Seven to Nine and finance textbooks for Grades Seven to Eleven. It will also see the development of a new TVET sector policy for 2022-2030 and improve the delivery of TVET at secondary and post-secondary institutions. Two other secondary schools have been built through funding by the World Bank. Those schools are the Good Hope Secondary School and the Westminster Secondary School.

Just recently too, this publication reported that under the World Bank project, the Education Ministry will be utilizing part of the loan to construct a new secondary school at Prospect, East Bank Demerara.