Bids open for installation of transmission line to connect Lethem with hydropower

Jan 12, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The government through the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) has received two bids for its project to connect the Kumu and Moco Moco Hydropower Plant to the Lethem Power Company (LPC) grid, located in Region Nine.

At the reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Thursday, it was revealed that the companies bidding are 2020 FMCG Inc. ($454,262,113) and Cummings Electrical Company Limited ($262,136,602).

In an advertisement previously published, GEA had stated that the government received financing from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) towards the cost of funding shortfall to satisfy the targets of the Hinterland Electrification Programme and it intends to apply part of the proceeds to fund this project.

In November 2022, a contract was signed to the tune of US$12.85 million between the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and Vidullanka PLC, a Sri Lankan firm, for the construction a new 1.5 megawatt (MW) hydropower project at Kumu and to rehabilitate and upgrade the defunct Moco Moco hydropower plant to some 0.7MW capacity.

This publication had reported that the main objectives of the project are to support the Government’s drive for a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy by providing affordable, stable and reliable electricity using Indigenous energy sources, reducing fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The key results of the project are to increase access to electricity to the population in Lethem and the nearby villages of Kumu, Moco Moco, St. Ignatius and Quarrie, the Office of the Prime Minister had said.

The hydro project is being funded by Guyana through financing from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Design, supply, installation, testing and commission of 16.84km of 13.8kv transmission line and communication infrastructure to connect Kumu and Moco Moco hydropower plant to Lethem power company grid, located in Region Nine.

Ministry of Agriculture – ASDU

Supply, delivery and installation of Hydroponics and shade house infrastructure and related system.

Minister of Education

Procurement of consultancy services for the geotechnical investigation and topographical survey (Christianburg Site).

Procurement of consultancy services for the geotechnical investigation and topographical survey (Annadale Site).

