Banks DIH GT Beer 5/5 overs 7-a-side Tapeball cricket competition launched in Berbice Final to be played under lights

Kaieteur Sports – Banks DIH Limited on Sunday successfully launched the GT Beer 5/5 overs 7-a-side Tapeball cricket competition in Berbice.

The launched ceremony took place at the Port Mourant Community Centre, Corentyne, Berbice.

Speaking at the ceremony, Banks DIH Berbice Branch Manager Mr Nandram Basdeo welcomed everyone present and intoned that it is a momentous occasion.

He said that as the Pacesetters, the Company, is seeking ways to give back to the community on a regular basis. This competition is just one of many ways.

The GT Beer Cricket Tournament is not merely a series of matches; it is a celebration of athleticism, teamwork, and the joy that comes from spirited competition. This competition intertwines the thrill of cricket with the effervescence of GT Beer. The fusion of two beloved elements of our culture—cricket and GT Beer.

He stated that, “Our commitment to fostering community engagement and promoting the spirit of sportsmanship is encapsulated in this tournament. Our decision to sponsor this event stems from a belief in the power of sports to unite, inspire, and create lasting memories.”

Basdeo expressed sincere gratitude to all involved in bringing this tournament to fruition which echoes the same dedication and precision with which GT Beer is brewed.

The manager expressed optimism that the competition will become a beacon of excellence in the realm of sports.

The organisers promised an exhilarating journey with thrilling matches, memorable moments, and the unmistakable flavor of GT Beer.

Also present were Banks DIH GT Beer Brand Manager Dwayne Bristol and Berbice Outdoor events Manager Adams among other senior officials.

Over $400,000 in cash trophies and other incentives will be up for grabs. The winning team will walk away with $200,000 and the coveted Banks DIH trophy. There will also be cash and other incentives available for other top placed teams. Outstanding individual performers are also expected to be rewarded.

Over 20 teams were in attendance at the launching ceremony and more are expected to join.

Preliminary round of matches will be played on a round robin basis. The competition will bowl off on Sunday 14 with matches at the Skeldon Line Path Ground.

Play moves to the Rose Hall Community Centre Ground, East Canje on 21st.

The quarterfinals, semifinals, third place play off and final will be played on Sunday 28th at The Port Mourant Community Centre. The final will be played under lights.

A toast was taken for the success of the tournament. (Samuel Whyte)