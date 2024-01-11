Woman granted bail for allegedly stealing ‘Old Navy’ jacket, cash from vendor

Kaieteur News – A 38-year-old security guard was granted bail in the sum of $60,000 on Wednesday, after she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was charged for stealing an ‘Old Navy’ brand jacket and cash from a vendor.

Rushelle Richards, a mother of one, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman who read the charge of simple larceny to the accused.

It is alleged that on December 23, 2023, at Croal Street, Stabroek, Georgetown, Richards stole an ‘Old Navy’ brand jacket valued $25,000 and $450,000 in cash, totaling $475,000, property of Dion Daly.

The defendant entered a not guilty plea.

Prosecutor Quincy Laton, related to the court that the victim is a vendor who sells breakfast at Croal Street, Stabroek, and she would usually be contacted by persons, who are known to her, and they would ask her to keep items in her motor car for them.

On December 23, 2023, Daly placed the cash mentioned in the jacket and subsequently put the items in her vehicle.

Around 07:00 hrs, Richards reportedly approached the victim, who is known to her, and subsequently placed her market bag in the victim’s car.

At about 09:00hrs, Richards went to Daly’s car and took the market bag out of the vehicle with the victim’s permission.

At 10:00hrs, Daly decided to check for the money in the car however, upon searching she noticed the jacket was missing. Several calls were made to the accused, but they went unanswered. As a result, the victim made a report to the police station and an investigation was launched.

The defendant was detained and charged with simple larceny.

Following the facts presented in court, the defendant refuted the allegations made against her.

According to the prosecution, Richards said at no time she collected the items mentioned in the charge. However, Richards admitted that she placed her bag in the vehicle.

The accused noted in an oral statement that on the day in question, when she checked her phone, she noticed seven missed calls from the virtual complainant. Upon seeing this, she returned a call, and that was when she was told of the allegations made against her.

The prosecutor did not object to bail. The magistrate then granted bail in the sum of $60,000 and the matter was adjourned.

The defendant is scheduled to appear before the court again on February 7, 2024 for statements.