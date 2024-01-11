Latest update January 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Dis new police skyscraper on Brickdam gat people more confused than a goat trying fuh cross a highway. De government building dis 12-story thing, and nobody sure if it’s a police station or a VIP club.
Dem boys nah know if de police gan eventually gat to divest some land at Eve Leary fuh de new hotel. But it strange that de government can be centralzing some services at Brickdam rather than decentralizing police services.
But what really bun dem boys’ minds is dis catering fuh 2,000 police ranks in de new building. It nah look as if de planners considered parking, both fuh de police and de public.
In dis modern age, even dem young constable gat a car – some even got fancier rides than de politicians! Now, de big question is, where dem 2,000 staff members gon’ park dem fancy wheels? Maybe dem cars gan fly and land on top of de mini-skyscraper. And where will be public get parking? Inside de mini-skyscraper
Dem boys seh it’s nice de police getting a mini skyscraper, but if yuh building a 12-story paradise, yuh better make space for dem four-wheeled metal horses. It’s like throwing a party and forgetting to invite de DJ. You can’t have a police headquarters without parking – it’s like having pepper without salt, bread without butter, or a politician without a scandal. It just ain’t right!
So, dem boys want tell de government “Build it, but build it right – with parking space for every officer wah own a car. After all, yuh can’t catch de bad guys if yuh can’t find a parking spot!”
Talk Half! Leff Half!
