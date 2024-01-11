US$183M estimated to reconstruct Soesdyke/Linden Highway

Kaieteur News – The rehabilitation and reconstruction works scheduled for the Soesdyke-Linden Highway is estimated to cost US$183,567,095 (or more than GY$30B).

The estimated figure was revealed on Wednesday during the opening of bids for the project at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. At the reading of bids for the Ministry of Public Works project, it was revealed that four companies who are from China, India, and Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) are vying to execute the works.

These contractors are China Road & Bridge Corporation (China) who submitted a bid of US$142,709,7889; China Railway First Group Company Limited (China) whose bid stood at US$169,961,928 (excluding discount) also US$161,463,831(including discount).

Other companies which submitted bids for the project are Namalco Construction Services (T&T) in joint venture with Guy-America Construction Inc. (Guyana) whose bid was US$159,934,239.54 (excluding discount); and Ashoka Buildcon Limited (India) whose bid was US$174,578,687.52 (excluding discount).

Kaieteur News understands that two of the contractors vying for the highway project are currently executing the construction and rehabilitation of two main thoroughfares in the country. They are Ashoka Buildcon, the firm which is building the new bypass road from Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) to Eccles, East Bank Demarara (EBD) and China Railway who is undertaking the ECD railway and highway expansion projects.

It was reported that the repairs to the Soesdyke-Linden highway is being funded by a loan from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

This publication had reported that in May 2023, the Government of Guyana and the Islamic Development Bank, signed a US$200Million Framework Agreement for the reconstruction of the highway. The project will see the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 73 kilometres of the highway, with two lanes undivided, nine bridges, six culverts with improved design, quality and standards.

The project also includes ancillary works and road corridor improvements providing essential public administration support, improved connectivity with communities, roadside and other facilities. The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is a 73 kilometres-long, two-lane highway that runs between Soesdyke and Linden in Guyana. The East Bank Public Road connects Soesdyke with Georgetown.

In relation to the project, the NPTAB in October last year awarded a contract to a consultancy firm to provide supervision services for the project. Kuwaiti firm, Al-Habshi Engineering Consultants in joint venture with Guyanese company – CB& Associates Inc. was given the contract to the tune of US$1,775,000.

The Kuwaiti consultant would be responsible for the design review, construction supervision and general project management of the reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and contract administration throughout the project implementation process and thereafter, during the defects liability period.

It was highlighted before that, the importance of rolling out this project was that the highway is in dire need of repairs. While the Government has spent millions repairing the roadway due to exhaustive use, it has returned to a dilapidated state in most sections.