Ubraj Narine has got it wrong, the APNU+AFC failed in many ways

Dear Editor,

I am compelled to address the recent commentary by Ubraj Narine, former Mayor of Georgetown, concerning the current PPP/C Government’s approach, and his attempts to draw parallels with the past administration of the APNU + AFC. Mr. Narine’s assertions not only misrepresent the truth but also display a profound disconnection from the current socio-political realities of Guyana.

Mr. Narine’s critique, centered around the idea that the PPP/C Government is out of touch with national concerns, is ironically devoid of any supporting statistics or factual substantiation.This approach is not just a matter of political disagreement but a deliberate distortion of the truth. For instance, his claim about Guyanese lacking access to healthcare starkly contradicts the reality of state-provided, free healthcare services that have been a mainstay for decades. Such blatant inaccuracies in Mr. Narine’s narrative point to either a gross misjudgment or a calculated misrepresentation of facts.

Maybe Mr. Narine could analyze the reasons why voters chose to distance themselves from the APNU + AFC which tried to steal the 2020 elections, yet claiming victory and withholding the Statements of Poll (SoPs) to support their case.This stance, coupled with their recent relegation from government, reflects a public repudiation of their governance style and policies.It is crucial to recall the significant and often regressive policies enacted during the APNU + AFC tenure.

The imposition of over 200 new taxes, the removal of the ‘Because We Care’ subsidy for school children, and the unapologetic increase in their own salaries by 50% during a period devoid of significant oil revenue to support public spending, all point to a governance model that was heavily burdensome to the average Guyanese.The decision by Mr. Narine’s party to sign the current oil agreement with ExxonMobil and its partners represents the most significant burden for today’s Guyanese and future generations, a move that stands as a shameful and globally criticized blunder.

In stark contrast, the current PPP/C Government, despite facing global challenges such as rampant inflation, has initiated numerous relief measures for the populace.These include a significant reduction in the excise tax on fuel, a budgetary allocation of $5 billion to ease the impact of rising living costs, and the absorption of increased costs in electricity and water services. Additionally, the introduction of initiatives such as part-time job programs, increased income tax thresholds, and the restoration and enhancement of cash grants for school children demonstrate a commitment to public welfare.

The adjustment of freight charges to pre-pandemic formulas, a billion-dollar annual increase in public assistance, a significant rise in old-age pensions, and the introduction of subsidies for first-time low-income homeowners reflect a government working to support its citizens in tangible ways. Considering these proactive steps taken by the current government, one can’t help but acknowledge the positive impact of detaching from the policies of the previous APNU-AFC administration. The thought of the hardships and challenges the Guyanese people would have continued to endure under the previous government’s policies is indeed disconcerting.The difference in governance styles and their impact on the nation is clear.

Sincerely,

Ryan Newton