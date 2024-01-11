Steve Smith replaces David Warner as Test opener against West Indies

BBC Sport – Steve Smith will replace David Warner as Australia’s Test opener despite never batting in the position in his 16-year first-class career.

Smith, 34, will open alongside Usman Khawaja in the first Test against West Indies in Adelaide from 17 January.

Smith has never opened in 167 first-class games, which includes 105 Tests.

“There were plenty within the team who were pretty keen to go on record and say that they weren’t keen to do it,” said selector George Bailey.

“So it was refreshing that Steve had come forward and said he wanted it.

“It was something that we’d been chatting about in the background as a selection panel with the coaches as well.

“It’s selfless that someone who’s had such success in one position or a couple of positions in the middle order is open and willing and hungry to go and have a crack at something new and something different.”

Smith began his career as a leg-spinner and number eight before becoming a prolific middle-order batter. He has scored 9,514 runs at an average of 58.01 in Tests.

He has batted at number three in 17 Tests – most recently in 2017 – although he has opened twice for Australia in T20s.

Smith’s move up the order will allow all-rounder Cameron Green to return in Smith’s current position of number four, after losing his place to Mitchell Marsh during last summer’s Ashes in England.

Established openers Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft, the leading run-scorer in Australia’s Sheffield Shield in the past two seasons, have been overlooked in a 13-man squad.

Australia play two Tests, three one-day internationals and three T20s against West Indies before a tour of New Zealand in February and March.

Warner, Australia’s most prolific opener, retired after the victory – and 3-0 series clean sweep – over Pakistan last week, having scored 8,786 runs at 44.59 in 112 Tests.

Australia Test squad against West Indies: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Smith’s record by batting position

Tests Runs Average

Three 17 1,744 67.07

Four 67 5,966 61.50

Five 19 1,258 57.18

Six 11 325 25.00

Seven 2 121 60.50

Eight 2 88 29.33

Nine 1 12 12.00