Smuggled alcohol, contraband items seized by GRA, CANU in Berbice

Kaieteur News – Following a joint operation which was carried out on January 9, 2024, at Number 65 Village, Corentyne, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in collaboration with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) confiscated several cases of uncustomed alcohol and other contraband items.

CANU stated that the goods were found in a vessel within the vicinity of a koker channel. They were escorted to a GRA location for processing. Investigations are ongoing. CANU said the agency continues to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to prevent the trafficking of narcotics and the smuggling of contraband goods.