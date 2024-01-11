Smuggled alcohol, contraband items seized by GRA, CANU in Berbice

Latest update January 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Following a joint operation which was carried out on January 9, 2024, at Number 65 Village, Corentyne, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in collaboration with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) confiscated several cases of uncustomed alcohol and other contraband items.
CANU stated that the goods were found in a vessel within the vicinity of a koker channel. They were escorted to a GRA location for processing. Investigations are ongoing. CANU said the agency continues to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to prevent the trafficking of narcotics and the smuggling of contraband goods.
The financial misfits of Guyana
Jan 11, 2024BBC Sport – Steve Smith will replace David Warner as Australia’s Test opener despite never batting in the position in his 16-year first-class career. Smith, 34, will open alongside Usman...
Jan 11, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – From the moment the European Union began to phase out its preferential regime for sugar, Guyana should... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]